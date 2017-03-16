 
News By Tag
* Restaurant
* Irvine
* Art Exhibit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Long Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


Bistango Unveils New Art Exhibit at Meet & Greet Saturday, April 8

 
 
Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 2.39.02 PM
Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 2.39.02 PM
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Restaurant
Irvine
Art Exhibit

Industry:
Event

Location:
Long Beach - California - US

Subject:
Events

LONG BEACH, Calif. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Some of the region's top artists including photographer Tom Lamb, sculptors Jayne Reich and Steven Lustig, and mixed media artist Mia Tavonatti will be on hand to meet with art aficionados as Bistango, the critically acclaimed Irvine restaurant that doubles as an art gallery, hosts its quarterly exhibit unveiling on Saturday, April 8 from 3 – 5 p.m.  Curated by Antoinette Sullivan of Studio Gallery, the new works are by an acclaimed cast including Ellen Rose, Mel Andrews, Rene Romero, Steven Lustig, Melody Allen and Suzie Vuong.  Space is limited and RSVP's are encouraged by emailing us at info@bistango.com.

Though primarily a restaurant, Bistango, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, was voted as one of OC's "best places to buy original art" by readers of the Orange County Register. Its parent company, Dining As Art, is dedicated to all forms of expression from fine art to the culinary arts.

The restaurant enjoys an enduring and loyal following especially among OC's business community.  It even earned the Register's best "power lunch destination" designation.  Its diverse and eclectic menu of contemporary American cuisine has proven popular among locals and critics, alike.

In addition to its 400-bottle wine list, which has been heralded by Wine Spectator, Bistango offers an extensive list of classic and specialty cocktails and craft beers. Its outdoor patio, Bistango Gardens is distinguished by mature trees, plants and flowers that lend natural intimacy and an enormous circular fountain that serves as its centerpiece.

The restaurant serves lunch and dinner weekdays and dinner-only Saturdays.   Live entertainment can be enjoyed each evening in its lounge where couples often dance the night away. Bistango is located at The Atrium (19100 Von Karman Avenue) in Irvine.  For more information visit www.bistango.com or call (949) 752-5222.
End
Source:Bistango
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:5624911000
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Frank Groff Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share