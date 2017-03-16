News By Tag
Bistango Unveils New Art Exhibit at Meet & Greet Saturday, April 8
Though primarily a restaurant, Bistango, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, was voted as one of OC's "best places to buy original art" by readers of the Orange County Register. Its parent company, Dining As Art, is dedicated to all forms of expression from fine art to the culinary arts.
The restaurant enjoys an enduring and loyal following especially among OC's business community. It even earned the Register's best "power lunch destination"
In addition to its 400-bottle wine list, which has been heralded by Wine Spectator, Bistango offers an extensive list of classic and specialty cocktails and craft beers. Its outdoor patio, Bistango Gardens is distinguished by mature trees, plants and flowers that lend natural intimacy and an enormous circular fountain that serves as its centerpiece.
The restaurant serves lunch and dinner weekdays and dinner-only Saturdays. Live entertainment can be enjoyed each evening in its lounge where couples often dance the night away. Bistango is located at The Atrium (19100 Von Karman Avenue) in Irvine. For more information visit www.bistango.com or call (949) 752-5222.
