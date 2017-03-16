News By Tag
Marketforce to host Smart Metering Update on 26th June in London
Over 130 energy suppliers, DNOs and Policymakers gather to address critical issues ranging from technical challenges and roll-out strategy to customer engagement and preparing for a much more connected utilities sector.
Highlights in 2017:
Hear a critical update on DCC release 1.3 from the new MD of the DCC.
A panel including British Gas and Flow Energy discuss how the SMIP's benefits can be maximised and costs controlled
Discover what progress leading energy suppliers have made towards roll-out milestones
Smart Energy GB and a panel of experts discuss how to ensure customer demand for meters is sufficient to meet roll-out targets
"Fascinating insight into the complexity of this undertaking"
Commercial Director, Aptus Utilities
"Insightful, confidence building, but realistic about the challenges"
Director of Metering, SSE
Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/
Media Contact
Cherry Terzza
020 7760 8699
conferences@
