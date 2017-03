Marketforce to host Smart Metering Update on 26th June in London

Over 130 energy suppliers, DNOs and Policymakers gather to address critical issues ranging from technical challenges and roll-out strategy to customer engagement and preparing for a much more connected utilities sector.

-- Smart Metering Update is the UK's leading strategic metering event. With the DCC now live and challenging roll-out milestones fast approaching on the horizon, the industry must address the remainingto the Smart Meter Implementation programme.Hear arelease 1.3 from the new MD of the DCC.A panel including British Gas and Flow Energy discuss how thecan be maximised and costs controlledDiscover what progress leading energy suppliers have made towardsSmart Energy GB and a panel of experts discuss how to ensureis sufficient to meet roll-out targetsCommercial Director, Aptus UtilitiesDirector of Metering, SSEPlease visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/ events/utilities- energy/sma... for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.