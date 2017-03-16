 
Marketforce to host Smart Metering Update on 26th June in London

Over 130 energy suppliers, DNOs and Policymakers gather to address critical issues ranging from technical challenges and roll-out strategy to customer engagement and preparing for a much more connected utilities sector.
 
 
SMU evvnt 300x250
CLERKENWELL, England - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Smart Metering Update is the UK's leading strategic metering event. With the DCC now live and challenging roll-out milestones fast approaching on the horizon, the industry must address the remaining strategic and technical challenges to the Smart Meter Implementation programme.

Highlights in 2017:

Hear a critical update on DCC release 1.3 from the new MD of the DCC.

A panel including British Gas and Flow Energy discuss how the SMIP's benefits can be maximised and costs controlled

Discover what progress leading energy suppliers have made towards roll-out milestones

Smart Energy GB and a panel of experts discuss how to ensure customer demand for meters is sufficient to meet roll-out targets

"Fascinating insight into the complexity of this undertaking"

Commercial Director, Aptus Utilities

"Insightful, confidence building, but realistic about the challenges"

Director of Metering, SSE

Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/events/utilities-energy/sma... for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.

Media Contact
Cherry Terzza
020 7760 8699
conferences@marketforce.eu.com
