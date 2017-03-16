News By Tag
Regular Calls on How to Send Flowers to India Online
Online inquiries on how to send flowers to India are rather regular, as reported by top gifting services. With features such as same day delivery and surprise birthday gifts, companies are doing the best they can to grow this promising vertical.
The situation is inter-productive. Unless the site presents a real deal, it cannot stay up on the web for long. Quality parameters imperative in web –based services include the presence of a rich inventory, excellent user experience, and prompt customer support. Many India based agencies accept orders from all over the world, or from anywhere in the country to deliver gifts on same days at their destinations. Stocking the products catalogue of a top web service reveals a colorful inventory of balloons, flowers, cakes, chocolates, and sweets among other things. A customer support executive responded that they regularly receive inquiries how one can send flowers to India from different locations of the world. For more details visit at http://www.indiaflowerplaza.com/
"Apart from the US, UK, and Middle East, we also have many people inquiring from Australia and Africa. Our nationwide network is capable of delivering the orders on same day basis, unless the destination city is not on the first day list. Customers can easily check out the list for themselves. We have more than 100 cities covered across the country. In some places, our agents would take two days for the gift to reach. In all events, we train our staff to deliver the presents with a smile, and while it is fresh. In fact, keeping the floral gifts fresh is one of our major concerns always. To achieve this, we depend on scientific packaging, networking with local retailers, and priority delivery."
The floral offerings reviewed by this correspondent at the site cover all the colors of the spectrum from roses of many shades to gladiolus, sunflowers, and seasonal beauties. The service also makes their gifts available in different attractive arrangements such as in a heart shaped bouquet or a mixed flower basket. Red roses are very popular for the heart shaped gift case, and they tend to exhaust out quickly by the second week of February. For the rest of the year as well, the popularity of roses in different colors remains consistent.
Customers often inquire about the best options according to different occasions. The gifting sites arrange their offerings according to occasions popular in India besides general segments for flowers and cakes. Advanced search features are also available. Moreover, one can also ask for a customized exclusive gift.
"We receive many unique inquiries such as for black roses in heart shaped flower arrangement. Providing for these special requests is not out of our assistance area, but typically it should take some time. It depends on the uniqueness of the call actually. This is the reason why we would request customers to talk directly with the support staff." For more details visit at http://www.indiaflowerplaza.com/
India Flower Plaza is a leading online gifting service. Our multi-currency supported secured payment system is accessible from almost anywhere in the world.
