Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market (By Product (EEG, MEG, ICP), By Application (TBI, Stroke, Dementia, Epilepsy), By End-User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Geography Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global brain monitoring market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user and by geography.
By Product:
• EEG
• MEG
• ICP
By Applications:
• TBI
• Stroke
• Headache
• Dementia
• Epilepsy
• Parkinson
By End User:
• Hospitals
• Neurological Centers & Diagnostic Centers
Based on the geographical regions the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2015. The market in Asia is poised to witness the highest growth, attributed to factors such as increasing aging population, availability of low-cost labor and skilled manpower, increase in disposable incomes, rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, and increasing government emphasis on healthcare reforms in the region.
Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Major Players of the Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market:
• Nihon Kohden Corporation
• Philips Healthcare
• Metronic PLC
• GE Healthcare
• Siemens Healthcare
• Natus Medical Incorporated
• Compumedics Limited
• Electrical Geodesics, Inc.
• CAS Medical Systems Inc
• Advanced Brain Monitoring
• B. Braun Medical
• Becton
• Dickinson & Company
• DePuySynthes Companies
• Cadwell Industries, Inc
• Masimo Corporation
• Elekta AB (pub)
• Integra LifeSciences Corporation
• Rimed Inc.
• Yokogawa Electric Corporation
• EMOTIV Inc.,
• Neural Analytics
