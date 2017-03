Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Brain Monitoring Devices Market (By Product (EEG, MEG, ICP), By Application (TBI, Stroke, Dementia, Epilepsy), By End-User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Geography Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

-- Global brain monitoring devices market is expected to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2024 from USD 1.18 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.Global brain monitoring market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user and by geography.• EEG• MEG• ICP• TBI• Stroke• Headache• Dementia• Epilepsy• Parkinson• Hospitals• Neurological Centers & Diagnostic CentersBased on the geographical regions the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2015. The market in Asia is poised to witness the highest growth, attributed to factors such as increasing aging population, availability of low-cost labor and skilled manpower, increase in disposable incomes, rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, and increasing government emphasis on healthcare reforms in the region.• Nihon Kohden Corporation• Philips Healthcare• Metronic PLC• GE Healthcare• Siemens Healthcare• Natus Medical Incorporated• Compumedics Limited• Electrical Geodesics, Inc.• CAS Medical Systems Inc• Advanced Brain Monitoring• B. Braun Medical• Becton• Dickinson & Company• DePuySynthes Companies• Cadwell Industries, Inc• Masimo Corporation• Elekta AB (pub)• Integra LifeSciences Corporation• Rimed Inc.• Yokogawa Electric Corporation• EMOTIV Inc.,• Neural AnalyticsReport Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/ reports/north- america... Data Bridge Market Research4th Floor, Mega Center,Magarpatta City, Pune – 411028Tel: +1-888-387-2818Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.comVisit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research