All New Maruti Dzire Expected To Launch This Festive Season

-- A lot has already been said about the next Gen Maruti Swift. The new 2017 Maruti Swift will be available for sale in early 2018 and is expected to be a massive hit just like its previous variants. However, before Maruti launches the new Swift, it is expected to unveil the all-new 2017 Maruti Dzire. The new Dzire, like its predecessors, will be a sedan-version of the corresponding gen Swift.As already said, the new 2017 Maruti Dzire will be launched before all-new Swift. Constantly Maruti has been selling more Dzire cars than the Swift. Being the more in-demand model, the compact sedan derivative will be launched a lot before the new Swift hatchback.Expected Launch Date October 2017As compared to the current model, the new 2017 Maruti Dzire could be 50, 000 costlier. Currently, the Dzire range starts at approx. Rs. 5.25 lakh. The 2017 Maruti Dzire range, however could start at Rs. 5.50 lakh. However, this cost hike will be justified by modern looks, higher fuel mileage and more features.• Petrol Diesel• Engine Displacement 1.2 L K-Series Petrol 1.3 L DDiS Diesel• Power (est.) 87 PS 78 PS• Torque (est.) 115 Nm 190 Nm• Transmission 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT 5-speed Manual/5-speed AMT• Mileage (est.) 20.85 km/l 26.59 km/l• Petrol Upto 20 KMPL• Diesel Upto 27 KMPL• We are very much sure that the next Dzire will be more fuel efficient, even if slightly.\• Projector headlamps• LED DRLs• LED Tail lamps• New alloy wheels• Blacked out A and B pillars• maruti vitara brezza review images (9)• All new cabin• SmartPlay Touchscreen infotainment system• Sat Nav• Flat Bottomed steering wheel• Rear AC vents• Apple CarPlay• New Multi-Information DisplayRear centre armrestBody colour highlights• ABS• EBD• Dual Front Airbags• Collapsible Steering• Security Alarm• Fog Lamps• Seatbelts with Pre-tensioners• Volkswagen Ameo• Tata Zest• Hyundai Xcent• Ford Aspire• Honda Amaze