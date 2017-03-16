 
All New Maruti Dzire Expected To Launch This Festive Season

 
 
INDORE, India - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- A lot has already been said about the next Gen Maruti Swift. The new 2017 Maruti Swift will be available for sale in early 2018 and is expected to be a massive hit just like its previous variants. However, before Maruti launches the new Swift, it is expected to unveil the all-new 2017 Maruti Dzire. The new Dzire, like its predecessors, will be a sedan-version of the corresponding gen Swift.

As already said, the new 2017 Maruti Dzire will be launched before all-new Swift. Constantly Maruti has been selling more Dzire cars than the Swift. Being the more in-demand model, the compact sedan derivative will be launched a lot before the new Swift hatchback.

New 2017 Maruti Dzire Launch Date
Expected Launch Date October 2017


New 2017 Maruti Swift Dzire Price
Price Rs. 5.50-9.00 Lakh


As compared to the current model, the new 2017 Maruti Dzire could be 50, 000 costlier. Currently, the Dzire range starts at approx. Rs. 5.25 lakh. The 2017 Maruti Dzire range, however could start at Rs. 5.50 lakh. However, this cost hike will be justified by modern looks, higher fuel mileage and more features.

New 2017 Maruti Swift Dzire Specifications
• Petrol Diesel
• Engine Displacement 1.2 L K-Series Petrol 1.3 L DDiS Diesel
• Power (est.) 87 PS 78 PS
• Torque (est.) 115 Nm 190 Nm
• Transmission 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT 5-speed Manual/5-speed AMT
• Mileage (est.) 20.85 km/l 26.59 km/l

New Maruti Dzire 2017 Mileage
• Petrol Upto 20 KMPL
• Diesel Upto 27 KMPL
• We are very much sure that the next Dzire will be more fuel efficient, even if slightly.\

New 2017 Maruti Dzire Features

Exterior Features
• Projector headlamps
• LED DRLs
• LED Tail lamps
• New alloy wheels
• Blacked out A and B pillars
• maruti vitara brezza review images (9)

Interior Features
• All new cabin
• SmartPlay Touchscreen infotainment system
• Sat Nav
• Flat Bottomed steering wheel
• Rear AC vents
• Apple CarPlay
• New Multi-Information Display
Rear centre armrest
Body colour highlights

Safety Features
• ABS
• EBD
• Dual Front Airbags
• Collapsible Steering
• Security Alarm
• Fog Lamps
• Seatbelts with Pre-tensioners

New Maruti Dzire 2017 Rivals
• Volkswagen Ameo
• Tata Zest
• Hyundai Xcent
• Ford Aspire
• Honda Amaze

https://www.trendingcar.com/blog/new-maruti-dzire-expecte...

