A-MAP applauds new legal regulations in auto spare parts in UAE

--The new regulations, approved by the Directors of Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA) encompasses all areas of the auto spare parts industry, from manufacturing and packaging right down to transportation and sales and use of these products. It is expected to be announced by ESMA once approved by the cabinet.Mr. Asad Badami Managing Director of A-MAP, welcomed the announcement "This is great news for genuine dealers. It was time that a regulatory board set strict new laws that enforce ethical standards in the auto spare parts industry. We are now confident that this authoritative system will set specific standards for technical requirements, safety and performance of auto spare parts in the UAE.""The new laws will serve to protect both the motorists and the traders, encouraging fair trade practices across our industry. A-MAP welcomes this initiative and looks forward to its rapid implementation."Mr. Asad added.According to the Minister of State and Chairman of ESMA, Rashid Bin Fahd, the laws are expected to control at least 50% of counterfeit products into the country within the first year. It represents a warning to dubious traders that ESMA will keep a close eye on the influx of counterfeit spare parts and will act as an industry watchdog in the years to come.Mr. Bin Fahd also assured the traders that an easily accessible database will also be launched. This will immediately identify product manufacturing sources and models to help traders differentiate between original counterfeit products. This means that traders and suppliers can make informed choices and take the necessary measures to abide by technical standards.Al-Muqarram Auto Spare Parts Trading (A-MAP), one of the largest distributors of automotive products in the region, is located in the heart of Dubai's main business trading hub, A-MAP presently operates a network of branches in Qatar, China and South Africa.The company attributes its success to top class service personnel and ready availability of goods, supported by a reliable distribution network. The driving force behind A-MAP is Asad Badami who is known for his first-hand knowledge of the industry, strong leadership skills and sound working practices.