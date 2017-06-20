 
Industry News





Marketforce to host OpsTech FS on 20th June 2017 in London

OpsTech FS is the leading European forum on the transformative forces reshaping operations and technology.
 
 
Opstech evvnt 300x250
CLERKENWELL, England - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Modernising operations in the wake of digital transformation financial services most critical hurdle. This year, OpsTech FS takes you on the journey through the implementation of new technology redefining the back-office, the tools necessary to refine and improve along the way and the impacts on systems, security and staff.

Highlights:

·         Network with industry leaders at some of Europe's most innovative banks and insurers.

·         Find out more about the difficulties of legacy overhaul and digital transformation to develop successful strategies for the future.

·         Be inspired by a programme packed with content delivered by a line up full of Director and C-level speakers.

·         Discover how to develop truly customer – centric operations and a culture that fosters innovation.

"A great forum for looking at the challenges facing operations leaders in today's digital world" - Stephanie Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Allianz

"Forward-thinking conference. Fantastic forum to network with the most innovative players in the industry" - Dan Fiehn, Group Head of IT, Markerstudy Group

Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/events/operations-technolog...  for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.

Contact
Cecilia Wray
***@marketforce.eu.com
End
Source:
Email:***@marketforce.eu.com
Posted By:***@marketforce.eu.com Email Verified
Tags:Operations, Technology, Innovation
Industry:Finance
Location:Clerkenwell - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
