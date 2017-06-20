News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Marketforce to host OpsTech FS on 20th June 2017 in London
OpsTech FS is the leading European forum on the transformative forces reshaping operations and technology.
Highlights:
· Network with industry leaders at some of Europe's most innovative banks and insurers.
· Find out more about the difficulties of legacy overhaul and digital transformation to develop successful strategies for the future.
· Be inspired by a programme packed with content delivered by a line up full of Director and C-level speakers.
· Discover how to develop truly customer – centric operations and a culture that fosters innovation.
"A great forum for looking at the challenges facing operations leaders in today's digital world" - Stephanie Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Allianz
"Forward-thinking conference. Fantastic forum to network with the most innovative players in the industry" - Dan Fiehn, Group Head of IT, Markerstudy Group
Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/
Contact
Cecilia Wray
***@marketforce.eu.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse