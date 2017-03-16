 

Leaders In Healthcare Conference To Launch At Asia Health 2017

Global life sciences trade show operator to bring flagship healthcare conference to the leading healthcare trade fair in the region
 
SINGAPORE - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Informa Life Sciences Exhibitions, the global life sciences trade show operator, has announced the launch of the flagship 'Leaders in Healthcare' conference at the upcoming Asia Health Exhibition & Congress taking place from 3-5 April 2017 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition. The addition of the flagship conference to the region's premier healthcare trade fair is seen as a vital opportunity for C-suite healthcare executives to gather to discuss the future of healthcare strategies across Asia.

With the unprecedented growth in population (expected to reach 625 million people by 2040), and with some analysts estimating that Asia will need an additional 180 million new hospital beds by 2023, both the public and private sector will be increasingly looking to invest in robust strategies to increase operational efficiency, improve clinical outcomes, and boost profit margins.

The Leaders in Healthcare conference will highlight the issues surrounding governance in healthcare in Asia, international patient safety goals, healthcare delivery strategies and tools, public health strategies for an ageing population, implementing integrated care and the future of hospital management, among others.

According to Simon Page, Managing Director, Informa Life Sciences Exhibitions: "We are excited to bring the successful Leaders in Healthcare conference series to Asia, as part of the inaugural Asia Health Exhibition & Congress. The theme of the conferences has been carefully chosen in collaboration with our industry partners in order to directly address the future of healthcare strategies across the region."

The conference will feature contributions from world-renowned speakers including Thomas W. Kozlowski, Principal Consultant, Joint Commission International, Singapore; Dr Rustico Jimenez, President, Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines, Manila, Philippines; Dr Nor'Aishah Abu Bakar , Senior Public Health Physician, Head of Patient Safety Programme, Ministry of Health, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Fredrik Nyberg , CEO, Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed), Singapore, and other healthcare leaders from across the region.

Another addition to the conference and seminar programme for Asia Health is the three-day Dealers & Distributors (D&D) Spotlight which will offer solutions and guidance on finding the right D&D to expand your network and strategies to increase your network and customer base. With a market size of close to $500 million, the Asia Pacific healthcare market represents 29% of global revenues, and is still the fastest growing region globally representing huge opportunities for deeper engagement and market penetration.

Asia Health brings together more than 4,000 healthcare professionals with 150 of the world's leading healthcare suppliers, manufacturers and service providers, from 25 countries, all under one roof, to find the latest industry innovations, network and do business. Co-located with MEDLAB Asia Pacific - Asia's largest annual meeting for the IVD and medical laboratory industry – Asia Health is the perfect opportunity to discover first-hand the best the healthcare industry has to offer, and to expand business associations with personal, one-on-one connections.

