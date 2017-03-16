News By Tag
An Industry First: Teradata Debuts Open Source Kylo™ to Quickly Build, Manage Data Pipelines
Companies will benefit from simple, economical, accelerated data lake development; can focus talent on delivering high-impact business outcomes
With substantive experience creating business value from data lakes, Teradata is contributing Kylo™ to help organizations address the most common challenges they face in data lake implementation efforts. These include the central problem that data lakes simply take too long to build, and in the average 6-12 month build cycle, users find that use cases can become out of date and less relevant to quickly evolving businesses. Second, despite the lower cost of software, engineering costs quickly mount. Finally, a data lake, once created, may fail to attract users who find it difficult to explore, and so little value is realized.
Derived and developed from data lake deployments across industries, Kylo can easily help resolve these challenges, because it integrates and simplifies pipeline development and common data management tasks, resulting in faster time to value, greater user adoption and developer productivity. With Kylo, no coding is required, and its intuitive user interface for self-service data ingest and wrangling helps accelerate the development process. Kylo also leverages reusable templates to increase productivity.
"Many organizations find that implementing big data solutions on the Hadoop stack is a complex endeavor. Big data technologies are heavily oriented to software engineering, developers and system administrators,"
Encapsulating extensive experience from over 150 data lake engagements, Kylo™ helps organizations address the most common challenges they face in data lake implementation efforts, including:
- Skill shortage for experienced software engineers and administrators.
- Learning and implementing best practices around data lake governance.
- Driving data lake adoption beyond engineers.
When these challenges are overcome, high impact business outcomes are realized. In fact, Teradata has already helped many organizations save money and create new revenue streams from data lakes:
- A semiconductor manufacturer increased the yield quality of wafers; reducing waste, saving time, boosting output and thus increasing value to the business.
- An industrial equipment manufacturer enabled new service models, service-level agreements, intervention processes, and, notably, new revenue streams.
- A world-renowned research hospital reduced patient prep times, allowing doctors to treat more patients.
"Kylo is an exciting first in open source data lake management, and perfectly represents Teradata's vision around big data, analytics, and open source software," said Oliver Ratzesberger, (http://bigdata.teradata.com/
Teradata's vision for the blend of commercial and open source is recognized by customers, who continue to use Teradata to unleash their potential.
"At Discover® Financial Services (https://www.discover.com/
