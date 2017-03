Hosiery Market by Product, Distribution Channel & Demography

The global hosiery market is segmented on the basis of products into body stockings, knee high, socks, tights, toe socks, and others. Based on size, it is classified into small, medium, large, and plus.

-- Hosiery is a garment worn over legs and feet, which comprises compression stockings, knee highs, socks, leggings, legwarmers, tights, and hold-ups. Over the past few years, not only the demand for hosiery increased among women, but also among men, owing to change in fashion & lifestyle and grooming consciousness.Change in lifestyle and rise in personal disposable income is anticipated to expand the growth of hosiery market over the forecast period. Hosiery is observing an increase in their visibility, specifically in supermarkets and discounted stores, which is estimated to impel the growth of the market between 2016 and 2022. In addition, growth in online penetration and availability of wide variety products at a discounted price are further expected to boost the market growth.The global hosiery market is segmented on the basis of products into body stockings, knee high, socks, tights, toe socks, and others. Based on size, it is classified into small, medium, large, and plus. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into mass merchant, online store, departmental store, pharmacy store, and others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key players identified across the value chain of this report include Hanesbrands Inc., CSP International, LVMH, Jockey International, Gildan Activewear, L brands, Golden Lady SpA, and others.Key Benefits•The study provides an in-depth analysis of the hosiery market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.•The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.•Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.•Market player positioning provide a clear understanding of the position of leading companies in the market.Request Sample and Toc: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ request-toc- and-samp... Hosiery Market Key SegmentationBy Products•Body Stockings•Knee High•Socks•Tights•Toe Socks•OthersBy Size•Small•Medium•Large•PlusBy Demography•Men•WomenBy Distribution Channel•Mass Merchant•Online Store•Departmental Store•Pharmacy Store•OthersBy Geography•North AmericaoU.S.oCanadaoMexico•EuropeoFranceoGermanyoUKoRest of Europe•Asia-PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoRest of Asia-Pacific•LAMEAoLatin AmericaoMiddle EastoAfricaKey Players•Hanesbrands Inc.•CSP International•LVMH•Jockey International•Gildan Activewear•L brands•Golden Lady SpA