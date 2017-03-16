News By Tag
Hosiery Market by Product, Distribution Channel & Demography
The global hosiery market is segmented on the basis of products into body stockings, knee high, socks, tights, toe socks, and others. Based on size, it is classified into small, medium, large, and plus.
Change in lifestyle and rise in personal disposable income is anticipated to expand the growth of hosiery market over the forecast period. Hosiery is observing an increase in their visibility, specifically in supermarkets and discounted stores, which is estimated to impel the growth of the market between 2016 and 2022. In addition, growth in online penetration and availability of wide variety products at a discounted price are further expected to boost the market growth.
Key players identified across the value chain of this report include Hanesbrands Inc., CSP International, LVMH, Jockey International, Gildan Activewear, L brands, Golden Lady SpA, and others.
Key Benefits
•The study provides an in-depth analysis of the hosiery market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
•The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.
•Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
•Market player positioning provide a clear understanding of the position of leading companies in the market.
Hosiery Market Key Segmentation
By Products
•Body Stockings
•Knee High
•Socks
•Tights
•Toe Socks
•Others
By Size
•Small
•Medium
•Large
•Plus
By Demography
•Men
•Women
By Distribution Channel
•Mass Merchant
•Online Store
•Departmental Store
•Pharmacy Store
•Others
By Geography
•North America
oU.S.
oCanada
oMexico
•Europe
oFrance
oGermany
oUK
oRest of Europe
•Asia-Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oSouth Korea
oRest of Asia-Pacific
•LAMEA
oLatin America
oMiddle East
oAfrica
Key Players
•Hanesbrands Inc.
•CSP International
•LVMH
•Jockey International
•Gildan Activewear
•L brands
•Golden Lady SpA
