Baymarkets launches Clarity platform for RegTech solution delivery

First two solutions available - Clarity Limit pre-trade limits & risk checking and Clarity Hub multiple CCP interface

-- Baymarkets Technology AB (Baymarkets), a leading Nordic provider of FinTech and RegTech solutions to the global financial services industry, announced today its new Financial Market solution delivery platform, Clarity.The Clarity platform is a modern platform for agile development of client specific solutions aimed at institutions active in the Financial Markets, such as banks, brokers, exchanges & trading venues and clearing houses. Clarity solves several of the challenges that financial institutions are facing today including increased demand for automated workflows, transparency and regulatory compliance.Designed for use during pre-trade, at-trade, post-trade or across all three, the Clarity platform delivers solutions for any aspect of the order and trade lifecycle.Built on the Clarity platform, Baymarkets has developed two pre-packaged solutions:– Provides pre-trade limit and risk checking in line with MiFID II regulatory requirements.– Enables firms to send trades to multiple clearing houses, and receive confirmations back, in real-time, via a single FIX interface."With Clarity, our clients' get a platform that facilitates changes and additions to their workflow without disrupting their existing production systems" says Per Andersson, Head of Business Development, Baymarkets Technology AB, he added "It can be used for adding new logic and for integration of existing systems and services to accelerate the time-to-market for compliant services"*** END ***Baymarkets is a provider of FinTech and RegTech solutions to the financial services industry. Baymarkets experience has been gained building and operating multi-asset exchange and OTC trading systems and clearing solutions for some of the largest firms in the industry. These include banks, brokers, exchanges, CCPs and technology providers.To find out more visit www.baymarkets.com