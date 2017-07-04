News By Tag
Registration is now open for SMi's Rapid Microbial Detection Methods Masterclass
Registration is now live for SMi's Rapid Microbial Detection Methods masterclass which will take place in London on the 4th July.
Benefits of Attending: Learn about the scientific principles for many types of rapid method technologies, understand regulatory requirements from different agencies and have the unique opportunity to hear from Sanofi as they discuss their current experiences with RMM through the presentation of case studies.
Masterclass Host: Benoît Ramond, Senior Microbiology Expert from Sanofi will be hosting the one day masterclass. Benoît is a Doctor in Pharmacy at the University of Paris XI in France and has obtained a PhD in Microbiology. He has more than 25 years' experience in the Pharmaceutical Industry. Since 2004 he has had his role as a Microbiology Expert at Sanofi group. In his job function he has also taken a leading role in the Modern Microbiological Methods strategy and development within Sanofi group.
For those wanting to attend, there is currently an early bird offer available; book by 31st March to save £150 off the masterclass price. Register at www.smi-online.co.uk/
For delegate enquiries: Contact Ameenah Begum on +44 (0) 20 7827 6166 or email abegum@smi-online.co.uk
Rapid Microbial Detection Methods
4th July 2017
London, UK
www.smi-online.co.uk/
Contact e-mail: zgale@smi-online.co.uk
Contact tel: +44 (0) 207 827 6166
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
