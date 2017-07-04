 
Industry News





Registration is now open for SMi's Rapid Microbial Detection Methods Masterclass

Registration is now live for SMi's Rapid Microbial Detection Methods masterclass which will take place in London on the 4th July.
 
 
Rapid Microbial Detection Methods 2017
 
KENSINGTON, England - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Conventional methods of microbial detection can be labor-intensive and take a long period of time to yield results. Rapid methods for microbial detection can be sensitive, efficient, and fast. However the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries have been slow to embrace such techniques even though there is a wide spectrum of RMM technologies available. To understand rapid microbial-detection methods better this Rapid Microbial Detection Methods workshop is an opportunity to inform participants on new microbial technologies and to discuss the advantages, limitations, encouragement and barriers to rapid microbial methods.

Benefits of Attending: Learn about the scientific principles for many types of rapid method technologies, understand regulatory requirements from different agencies and have the unique opportunity to hear from Sanofi as they discuss their current experiences with RMM through the presentation of case studies.

Masterclass Host: Benoît Ramond, Senior Microbiology Expert from Sanofi will be hosting the one day masterclass. Benoît is a Doctor in Pharmacy at the University of Paris XI in France and has obtained a PhD in Microbiology. He has more than 25 years' experience in the Pharmaceutical Industry.  Since 2004 he has had his role as a Microbiology Expert at Sanofi group. In his job function he has also taken a leading role in the Modern Microbiological Methods strategy and development within Sanofi group.

For those wanting to attend, there is currently an early bird offer available; book by 31st March to save £150 off the masterclass price. Register at www.smi-online.co.uk/2017rapidmicrobialmethods.asp

For delegate enquiries: Contact Ameenah Begum on +44 (0) 20 7827 6166 or email abegum@smi-online.co.uk

Rapid Microbial Detection Methods
4th July 2017
London, UK
www.smi-online.co.uk/2017rapidmicrobialmethods.asp
Contact e-mail: zgale@smi-online.co.uk
Contact tel: +44 (0) 207 827 6166

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

