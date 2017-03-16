Environmental Control Systems Market worth 4.22 Billion USD by 2022

Environmental Control Systems Market by End User (Commercial, Defense), Platform (Rotary, Fixed), System (Air Supply & Management, Thermal Management & Control, Cabin Pressure & Control), Component, and Region

Contact

Marketsandmarkets

***@gmail.com Marketsandmarkets

End

-- The report "Environmental Control Systems Market by End User (Commercial, Defense), Platform (Rotary, Fixed), System (Air Supply & Management, Thermal Management & Control, Cabin Pressure & Control), Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The global environmental control systems market is estimated to grow from USD 3.27 Billion in 2016 to USD 4.22 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.34% from 2016 to 2022."Environmental Control Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2022"Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.Technological advancements in environmental control systems and growth in air traffic are the major factors driving the environmental control systems market. New environmental control systems using electrical sources have an advantage over conventional systems, as they reduce the overall operational and maintenance cost of an aircraft. Such aircraft are more energy efficient, resulting in reduced fuel consumption and consequently, reduced cost of operations.Based on system, the thermal management & control system segment is projected to lead the environmental control systems market during the forecast periodOn the basis of system, the thermal management & control system segment is estimated to lead the environmental control systems market during the forecast period. Growth in demand for these systems can be attributed to the increasing amount of heat loads from various avionics functionality, environmental control system architectures, and high-temperature sensitivity of composite material systems as compared to traditional metallic designs.Based on component, the pressure regulator segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast periodOn the basis of component, the pressure regulator segment of the environmental control systems market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the pressure regulator includes reverse flow protection of an aircraft. The features include fan air valve, which modulates the fan air flow through the Pre-cooler, an air-to-air heat exchanger. Pressure regulators reduce the pressure for the high-pressure bleed air and reduce gauge pressure in the pneumatic distribution manifold, which supply air-conditioning packs.North America is estimated to lead the environmental control systems market during the forecast periodNorth America is estimated to lead the environmental control systems market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the use of single aisle aircraft in North America, as they are equipped with the advanced technology based on the more electric architecture (MEA) and are fuel-efficient. The growth of the environmental control systems market in North America is estimated to be driven by the expected increase in the delivery of medium-sized airplanes during the forecast period.Major players profiled in the environmental control systems market report are Liebherr-International AG (Switzerland), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (U.S.), Meggitt, PLC. (U.K.), and United Technologies Corporation, (U.S.), among others.MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.Mr. RohanMarketsandMarkets701 Pike StreetSuite 2175, Seattle,WA 98101, United StatesTel : 1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com