Penkwin offers Various Ranges of Foot Care Products, Orthotics and Inflatable Cushion

We deal in products like bunions correction, eye care, coccyx pain, metatarsal pain etc. Our main selling platforms are Amazon, EBay and our own website to facilitate online sales of our products.
 
ENNISKILLEN, England - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- HEALTH CARE PRODUCTS ONLINE STORE

IRELAND, EUROPE

We are manufacturer of health care products.

We deal in products like bunions correction, eye care, coccyx pain, metatarsal pain etc. Our main selling platforms are Amazon, EBay and our own website to facilitate online sales of our products.

We are a Northern Ireland based company that provides 100% medical grade products with 5* Customer service and brilliant prices.

All of our kits are fully designed in Northern Ireland.

We started selling on Amazon and EBay in 2015 and have gained an amazing seller reputation on these Online stores and sell our products in more than 5 countries.

We not only provide amazing customer support and full warranty on all our products but we donate toys, food and other basic necessities to Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary (a Charity for Homeless animals) using our profits.

Our services are available 24/7 for all people because we believe fixing your medical ailment is just a few clicks away!

For more details contact:

41 Mantlin Road,
Mantlin, Kesh,
ENNISKILLEN,
BT93 1TU

Website: https://penkwin.co.uk/

Email ID: happiness@penkwin.com

