The Commerce Shop Is A Silver Sponsor For Magento Imagine 2017
The highlight of the Magento Imagine 2017 event is the keynote speech by Tennis superstar Serena Williams. She will be talking about building her personal brand and the challenges she faced to reach the top.
As for us, we are excited to meet not only Selena but also eCommerce experts and online store owners. We are an eCommerce specialist shop who aim to provide complete solutions to improve online sales and customer engagement.
If you are struggling with any aspect of your eCommerce process, drop in at booth #16. We have four of our experts waiting to help you find the right perspective. Also, don't forget to claim your free demo of our new personalization and review generation tool that has guaranteed success to improve customer engagement and trust, and also improve sales!
About The Commerce Shop:
The Commerce Shop (https://www.thecommerceshop.com/
