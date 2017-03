The Commerce Shop Is A Silver Sponsor For Magento Imagine 2017

Imagine 2017

-- The Commerce Shop, a one stop destination for all things eCommerce, is all set to attend the Magento Imagine conference from April 3rd to 7th, 2017. Imagine boasts to be one of the most popular eCommerce conferences where more than 2000 eCommerce experts from around the world gather to knowledge share and talk about the next revolutionizing retail and eCommerce trends and practices.The highlight of the Magento Imagine 2017 event is the keynote speech by Tennis superstar Serena Williams. She will be talking about building her personal brand and the challenges she faced to reach the top.As for us, we are excited to meet not only Selena but also eCommerce experts and online store owners. We are an eCommerce specialist shop who aim to provide complete solutions to improve online sales and customer engagement.If you are struggling with any aspect of your eCommerce process, drop in at booth #16. We have four of our experts waiting to help you find the right perspective. Also, don't forget to claim your free demo of our new personalization and review generation tool that has guaranteed success to improve customer engagement and trust, and also improve sales!The Commerce Shop ( https://www.thecommerceshop.com/ ecommerce-development- ser... ) is the one stop eCommerce destination for all your online eCommerce needs. They are headquartered in Atlanta with an office in Los Angeles. They have an expert eCommerce team that includes a panel of certified Magento developers and CRO specialists. Their main aim is to reduce shopping cart abandonment and improve customer engagement for enhanced sales and online conversions.