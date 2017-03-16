 
Godrej Golf Links introducing The Suites in Greater Noida to present luxury apartments

Godrej The Suites is the 2nd phase of development at Godrej Golf Links in Greater Noida which offers luxury apartments with 1 and 2 BHK accommodation facilities.
 
 
NOIDA, India - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Creating much hype during the launch of its maiden project Godrej Golf Links in Greater Noida by Godrej Properties in association with ACE Group, this 100-acre residential township is now ready to unveil its different phases of development one by one. After introducing its Phase 1 as Godrej Crest Golf Villas to present 3/4/5 BHK villas, Godrej Golf Links Greater Noida has now introduced Godrej The Suites which offers studio apartments and 2 BHK apartments. A golf themed township complementing the residential villas and apartments, Godrej The Suites apartments are intelligently planned out along the periphery of the 9-hole golf course to present this accumulation of golf view residences.

Located in Sector 27, Greater Noida near Pari Chowk, Godrej Golf Links is well connected to Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway and upcoming FNH Expressway and Pari Chowk Metro Station. Well accessible from all parts of Delhi NCR, Godrej The Suites Greater Noida offers perfect havens for families, professionals and business travelers. Godrej The Suites studio apartments are 1 BHK fully furnished apartments which are designed on floor area of 722 sq. ft. whereas the 2 BHK apartments are sketched out on floor area of 1005 sq. ft. and 1325 sq. ft. These 1BHK studio apartments are perfect for business travelers and corporate professionals who need a home away from home after their hectic working hours. Facilitated with all modern amenities and services like cricket academy, sports grounds, golf course, club, banquet hall, swimming pools, kid's playground and many more, this extensive project has many more future plans of development and expansion.

Godrej The Suites apartments in Greater Noida has been launched with an intention to offer affordable homes at a premium residential township and hence these 1/2 BHK apartments are available under exclusive payment plans with booking amount of Rs. 3 lacs only.

To get more details about these studio apartments and 2 BHK apartments in Greater Noida, visit http://www.godrejsuites.in/

