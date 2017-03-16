News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Insurance brokers reveal top Managing General Agents (MGAs)
15 Managing General Agents received top marks in the latest report by Insurance Business UK
Out of the hundreds of responses received, 15 MGAs gained top marks, scoring eight or higher in at least one category. Among these, Pioneer Underwriters stood out above the rest, achieving top scores across the board.
The top rating MGAs are:
· Arista Insurance
· Beech Underwriting Agencies
· Bluefin Underwriting
· CFC Underwriting
· DUAL International
· Millstream Underwriting (Nexus Group of Companies)
· Nexus CIFS (Nexus Group of Companies)
· Nexus Underwriting Management (Nexus Group of Companies)
· One Commercial
· Pioneer Underwriters
· Touchstone Underwriting
· Towergate Insurance
· U-Sure
· UK General Insurance
· White Oak Underwriting Agency
"We asked brokers to rate their MGAs in several key areas –and the results are very encouraging,"
Read the full report in issue 2.01 of Insurance Business UK, out now. The report is also available online at https://issuu.com/
###
Insurance Business UK is the definitive source of news, opinion & analysis for insurance brokers and advisers. Delivered online and in print, Insurance Business provides a real-time web service that keeps the industry up to date with the latest breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and expert analysis affecting both their business and their industry. Insurance Business magazine is published bi-monthly and provides a unique offering featuring aspirational cover stories, in-depth analysis of industry news and a series of industry reports that recognise the achievements of key individuals and businesses as well as providing the latest in business best practice in a continually evolving industry.
Contact
Paul Lucas
***@keymedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse