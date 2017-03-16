 
Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021)

The report also provides the analysis of the global dual lens camera smartphone market of the China region.
 
 
DELHI, India - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The report entitled "Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021)", provides analysis of the global dual lens camera market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value and by segmentation.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global dual lens camera smartphone market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., and HTC Corporation are some of the key players operating in the global dual lens camera smartphone market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided

Country Coverage

China

Company Coverage

Apple Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
LG Electronics Inc.
HTC Corporation

Executive Summary

Dual lens camera refers to a camera with two separate lenses to makes the picture more vivid and detailed. A dual lens camera consist of two or more lenses with a separate image sensor or film frame for each lens, placed side by side horizontally or vertically. The device enclose two completely independent camera modules, one is primary and other is secondary.

The dual camera can be categorized in four categories: Twin Type Dual Lens Camera(Color + Color, Color + Black/White), Depth Type Dual Lens Camera, Ad Hoc Type Dual Lens Camera, Optical Zoom Type Dual Lens Camera. The component of dual lens camera are: lenses (Wide-Angle Lenses, Normal Lenses, Telephoto Lenses, Prime Lenses), Image Sensor, Actuator, VCM (Voice Coil Motor), Pixel Types.

The global dual lens camera smartphone market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The global dual lens camera smartphone market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing disposable income, increasing smartphone users worldwide, production capacity expansion, benefit to supply chain, DSLR class image quality, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, technological complications.

List of Figures:

Figure 1: Types of Dual Lens

Figure 2: Global Smartphone Market by Volume; 2013-2016 (Billion Units)

Figure 3: Global Smartphone Market by Volume; 2017-2021 (Billion Units)

Figure 4: Global Smartphone Market by Region; 2016

Figure 5: Global Smartphone Market by Players; 2016

Figure 6: Global Smartphone Market by Segments; 2016

Figure 7: Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market by Penetration; 2014-2016 (Percentage, %)

Figure 8: Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market by Penetration; 2017-2021 (Percentage, %)

Figure 9: Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market Penetration in iPhone; 2016-2018 (Percentage, %)

Figure 10: Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market by Volume; 2014-2016 (Million Units)

Figure 11: Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market by Volume; 2017-2021 (Million Units)

Figure 12: Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Shipment of iPhone; 2016-2018 (Million Units)

Figure 13: Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Shipment of Huawei; 2016-2018 (Million Units)

Figure 14: Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Shipment of LG; 2016-2018 (Million Units)

Figure 15: Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Shipment of Other Players; 2016-2018 (Million Units)

Figure 16: China Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market By Volume; 2015-2021 (Million Units)

Figure 17: Global GNI Per Capita; 2011-2015 (US$)

Figure 18: Global Smartphone Users; 2014-2020 (Billion

Figure19: India GDP Per Capita; 2011-2015 (US$)

Figure 20: China GDP Per Capita; 2011-2015 (US$)

Figure 21: Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphones Market Players By Share; 2016

Figure 22: Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphones Market By Lens Manufacturer Revenue; 2014-2016 (US$ Million)

Figure 23: Apple Net Sales; 2011-2016 (US$ Billion)

Figure 24: Apple Net Sales by Products; 2016

Figure 25: Apple Net sales by Region; 2016

Figure 26: Huawei Revenue; 2011-2015 (US$ Billion)

Figure 27: Huawei Revenue by Products; 2015

Figure 28: Huawei Revenue by Region; 2015

Figure 29: LG Net Sales; 2011-2016(III Quarter) (US$ Billion)

Figure 30: HTC Revenue; 2011-2015 (US$ Billion)

Table 1: List of Dual Lens Camera Smart phones

Table 2: Dual Camera Smartphone Comparison

For further details, kindly visit :

http://www.daedal-research.com/global-dual-lens-camera-sm...

Rajeev Kumar

(Business Development Manager)

Address:  36 SFS Flats

Paschim Vihar

New Delhi-110063

Mobile: +91-9811715635

Tel: +91-120-4553017

Mail ID - info@daedal-research.com

