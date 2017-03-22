News By Tag
Goan beach experience on offfer for wheelchair users
UMOJA Travels, launched an beach festival a great opportunity for wheelchair users & their families to experience Goa's Candolim beach like never before.
Hundreds of wheelchair users from across the country are expected to visit Goa to participate in #BeachFest2017, organisers said.
UMOJA has joined hands with disabled persons 'organisations, local shacks, water sports operators and hotels to transform Candolim beach into India's first completely wheelchair accessible beach, Avelino de Sa, president of Disability Rights Association of Goa, told The Hindu .
Accessible cabs
Yeshwant Holkar, CEO, UMOJA Travels, said that enjoying a day at the beach should be possible for everyone. The organisers have collaborated with a local operator to create Goa's first and only wheelchair accessible taxi service, Freedom Cabs.
They have also created a wheelchair user's guide to Goa, covering over 35 accessible hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions. In the spirit of keeping families together, this campaign aims to raise awareness about accessibility.
Water rides for those with mobility needs are also being planned.
Festival to be held from March 31 to April 9 in Candolim.
To Know More About UMOJA : https://www.umoja.in/
Page Updated Last on: Mar 22, 2017