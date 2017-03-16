"Top Hotel Partner 2016" Schauinsland award

German tourists show their preference to Creta Maris Beach Resort for once again

-- For one more time Creta Maris Beach Resort stood out in German tourists' preferences by winning the «» award from the German tour operator "".On Thursday, 9of March in Berlin, Metaxas' Group Senior Sales Manager Mr. Nikos Sfakianakis, received the "" award, which was accompanied by the great reward concerning both the excellent cooperation between Creta Maris Beach Resort and Schauinsland and the selection of the resort in its guests' high preferences.«We deeply appreciate every certificate and award that we receive from our partners and our guests. We consider our duty to continue being our guests' favorite hotel and a valuable partner to our cooperators by winning the "Top Hotel Partner" award every year." said Mr. Nikos Sfakianakis, Senior Sales Manager of Metaxas' Group.Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.Schauinsland-reisen is a medium-sized, independent tour operator that is currently ranked seventh among the German package tour operators. In Europe, it is one of the top 20 companies in the tourism sector. The primary holiday destinations for schauinsland-reisen are the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Turkey, Egypt, Tunisia, Portugal, Greece, Bulgaria, the Caribbean and other faraway destinations in Asia and the Orient.Please find pictures of the award on high resolution on the below link:Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site: