News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Top Hotel Partner 2016" Schauinsland award
German tourists show their preference to Creta Maris Beach Resort for once again
On Thursday, 9th of March in Berlin, Metaxas' Group Senior Sales Manager Mr. Nikos Sfakianakis, received the "Top Hotel Partner 2016" award, which was accompanied by the great reward concerning both the excellent cooperation between Creta Maris Beach Resort and Schauinsland and the selection of the resort in its guests' high preferences.
«We deeply appreciate every certificate and award that we receive from our partners and our guests. We consider our duty to continue being our guests' favorite hotel and a valuable partner to our cooperators by winning the "Top Hotel Partner" award every year." said Mr. Nikos Sfakianakis, Senior Sales Manager of Metaxas' Group.
About Creta Maris Beach Resort:
Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.
About Schauinsland-
Schauinsland-
Please find pictures of the award on high resolution on the below link:
https://we.tl/
Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site:
http://www.maris.gr/
Contact
Mrs Faye Papadopoulou,
Creta Maris Beach Resort
***@cretamaris.gr
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse