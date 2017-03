OMAX Corporation to Show World's Most Precise Abrasive Waterjet - Germangulf.com

Live cutting demonstrations on the MicroMAX Gen 2 will take place in booth 1106at the manufacturing exposition held May 16-18in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Contact

German Gulf Enterprises Ltd

+97165314161

welding@german- gulf.com German Gulf Enterprises Ltd+97165314161

End

-- OMAX Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer of abrasive waterjetsystems, will be demonstrating its latest generation MicroMAX abrasive waterjet system, capable of a positioning accuracy of less than five microns. The MicroMAX now comes standard with a Tilt-A-Jet cutting head to achieve virtually zero taper."Since its introduction, the MicroMAX has offered industry leading part precision," says Michael Ruppenthal, vice president of North American sales for OMAX. "We've engineered our next generation MicroMAX to deliver more capabilities and benefits to our customers. OMAX is always innovating, and we've applied this innovation to the MicroMAX Gen 2, improving the machine's precision, versatility and convenience."Contributing to the ultra-high precision capability of the MicroMAX is OMAX's proprietary linear traction drive system that utilizes optical encoders. Protective bellows seal off all precision components inside the MicroMAX and the machine's rigid construction minimizes vibration, enhancing its accuracy. A catcher tank cooling package is now an available option to keep the water at a steady 72°F, preventing the work material from expanding and contracting during machining.Like all waterjets from OMAX, the MicroMAX can machine virtually any material in a wide variety of thicknesses. The cold-cutting nature of http://www.germangulf.com/ 03_welding_products_ omax.html ) means there is no heat-affected zone (HAZ) and therefore no change to the material properties. Waterjets can handle materials that are difficult to cut with lasers and EDMs and make an excellent complement to other machine tools .A Rotary Axis accessory can be added to the MicroMAX for full 6-axis machining.The MicroMAX has a small footprint and a steel, epoxy-coated enclosure with sliding doors for quiet, clean machining. A mobile work station with easy-to-use controller software provides the operator with convenient set-up and monitoring capability.For More Information, Get in touch with ourto enquire about Omax Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machines.Omax Waterjet Machines ( http://www.germangulf.com/ 03_welding_profile.html ) . We can be reached at +971 6 5314171 or F: +971 6 5314184. Our email address is welding@german-gulf.com