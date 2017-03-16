News By Tag
OMAX Corporation to Show World's Most Precise Abrasive Waterjet - Germangulf.com
Live cutting demonstrations on the MicroMAX Gen 2 will take place in booth 1106at the manufacturing exposition held May 16-18in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
"Since its introduction, the MicroMAX has offered industry leading part precision," says Michael Ruppenthal, vice president of North American sales for OMAX. "We've engineered our next generation MicroMAX to deliver more capabilities and benefits to our customers. OMAX is always innovating, and we've applied this innovation to the MicroMAX Gen 2, improving the machine's precision, versatility and convenience."
Precision
Contributing to the ultra-high precision capability of the MicroMAX is OMAX's proprietary linear traction drive system that utilizes optical encoders. Protective bellows seal off all precision components inside the MicroMAX and the machine's rigid construction minimizes vibration, enhancing its accuracy. A catcher tank cooling package is now an available option to keep the water at a steady 72°F, preventing the work material from expanding and contracting during machining.
Versatility
Like all waterjets from OMAX, the MicroMAX can machine virtually any material in a wide variety of thicknesses. The cold-cutting nature of waterjet machining (http://www.germangulf.com/
Convenience
The MicroMAX has a small footprint and a steel, epoxy-coated enclosure with sliding doors for quiet, clean machining. A mobile work station with easy-to-use controller software provides the operator with convenient set-up and monitoring capability.
For More Information, Get in touch with our Welding and Cutting Division to enquire about Omax Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machines. German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd is the authorized dealer of Omax Waterjet Machines (http://www.germangulf.com/
Contact
German Gulf Enterprises Ltd
+97165314161
welding@german-
End
