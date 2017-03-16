 
Prestige Park Square: Live life at its fullest glory in this marvellous enclave!

 
 
BENGALURU, India - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Bangalore city is now a global icon, known for its IT offerings. This city has a diaspora of well-educated and well-travelled denizens who want nothing but the best for themselves. Thus, the city has high-powered & energizing workspaces and rejuvenating homes. Real estate is the backbone of any modern development and obviously, this means that there is a great demand for classy and fantastic living enclaves in Bangalore.

Rising tall and proud to meet these demands is the new enclave called Prestige Park Square.  It is located in Koramangala area in South East part of the city. What was once a quaint village suburb, is now a bustling urban hub witnessing frenzied activity and a fast pace of development.

Prestige Park Square Bangalore is thus a part of history in the making as it is crafting a new story in Koramangala. The transformation is based on a superb connectivity and upcoming social amenities for education, medical needs, entertainment, employment,and retail, etc. in nearby areas. This is thus a totally contemporary area to live in. Even the BMTC bus service is quite robust from here.

This project offers lovely homes in many formats like 2 and 3 BHK apartments. These are marked with all the essentials that are the trademark of the Prestige Group, such as intelligent layouts and a good mix of form and functionality. The finish is classy and easy to maintain at the same time. The kitchen has a stainless-steel sink and a granite platform. There are smart vitrified tiles on the floors, wide balconies with glorious views and branded fixtures in the bathrooms. Large windows allow lots of fresh air and natural light to enter each apartment.
The features and facilities inside the complex are created for a safe and happy lifestyle. The Prestige Park Square price is available on request. It is sure to be backed by many payment plans and also via approved home loans. This is a great chance to live in style in the Silicon Valley of India!

Contact Details:
Prestige Park Square
Mob.No:(+91) 9953 5928 48
Koramangala, Bangalore
Website:http://www.prestigeparksquare.in/

