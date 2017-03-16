News By Tag
Collabion Charts for SharePoint 2016 Comes with Robust New Features
Collabion Charts for SharePoint for 2016 version comes with significant improvements, and boasts of powerful enhancements and new features that help in better data visualization.
The 2016 version of the Collabion Charts for SharePoint (CCSP) comes with powerful support for SharePoint 2016. The Collabion developer team worked on seamlessly making the web part fully compatible with the latest SharePoint (SP) version. Users of Collabion can enjoy full support for the newest SharePoint version.
The Collabion version 2.3.0.0 has a new standard mode for every user who needs just SP charting but do not want to invest in the advanced data visualization options that can be availed in the Pro mode. The standard Collabion mode allows users to create more than 55 types of charts with data drawn from most of the famous types of data sources, like BDC, Excel workbooks, Oracle/SQL Server databases, SharePoint lists and even numerous external data sources through ODBC.
The Drill Down feature allows users to delve into data deeply in order to extract important insights in only a few clicks. The newest CCSP version allows users to alter chart types with each drill down level, hurriedly or determining the changes beforehand. It assists users in data analysis, and properly highlight it in each step.
At one time, CCSP was capable of connecting to Excel workbooks that are stored in the SP document library. However, the newest version lets users also connect to workbooks that are stored on the same network in other computers. Users do not need to store the workbooks in a SP environment.
The newest Collabion version allows users to apply filters for charting data hurriedly, and see previews of how charts would appear once the filters are implemented. After users are content with the results, they can implement the filters to the business data. This can let them easily and quickly slice data.
Version 2.4.0.0 of Collabion Charts for SharePoint (CCSP) allows bulk exporting of charts that are created by users, and even configuring charts in XML files. These files can be imported later and configurations can be restored in a fresh SP environment. Users can also import charts, although at one time only one chart can be chosen for import. However, it is better than the need to recreate charts in bunch.
2016 has overall been a profitable year for people who use CCSP, with many powerful features being offered to them. There are improved features and updates to be found, and the CCSP developer team is working on further improving the user experience in the days to come.
About Collabion
Collabion Charts is one of the biggest developers of interactive enterprise charting MS Sharepoint solutions, which can assist in visualizing data with customized live charts and dashboards.
For further information and enquiries, please visit https://www.collabion.com/
Contact Information:
InfoSoft Global Pvt. Ltd.
Infinity Think Tank #1, 11th Floor
Plot A3, Block GP, Sector V, Salt Lake City,
Kolkata - 700091,
West Bengal, India
Phone no: +91-8697731343
Skype: debraj-fusioncharts
E-mail id: debraj@collabion.com.
