Digital Shadows Appoints Alex Seton as VP Business & Corporate Development

Alex Seton joins the rapidly growing leader in external digital risk management to drive global strategic partnering and corporate development efforts
 
 
Alex Seton, Vice President of Business & Corporate Development, Digital Shadows
Alex Seton, Vice President of Business & Corporate Development, Digital Shadows
 
DUBAI INTERNET CITY, UAE - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Shadows, the industry leader in external digital risk management , today announced the appointment of Alex Seton as Vice President of Business & Corporate Development to further accelerate industry adoption of Digital Shadows solutions through an innovative partner eco-system, investment and go-to-market approach

With over 24 years of experience, Alex is well known in the cyber security industry for identifying and delivering compelling product solutions and strategic partnerships resulting in increased customer value and company acceleration. As founding VP of Business Development, Channels, and Strategic Alliances at network security analytics pioneer Solera Networks, Alex developed the industry's first Advanced Threat Protection eco-system with a highly successful partnering approach evidenced by success for customers, strategic partners and investors alike.  Alex also served as VP Corporate Development at Blue Coat Systems and held executive roles Cisco  LANDesk, and Novell

'We are delighted to welcome Alex to join the Digital Shadows family and help us build a world-class global business development strategy to further protect customers around the globe with our unique offering and further accelerate our market penetration, said Alastair Paterson, CEO and Co-Founder of Digital Shadows. 'I am confident he will help us to drive the build out of a robust global partner eco-system by developing industry differentiating technology partnerships and global strategic commercial partnerships.

"Today's digital economy indexed on the use of digital technologies requires that organizations gain situational awareness into their digital footprint to understand their external risk exposure and enable threat mitigation actions. Such a holistic approach requires collaboration and integrations. Through Alex's industry knowledge, experience and past success in developing strategic partner eco-systems, we expect Digital Shadows customers to benefit in even greater terms through streamlined workflows and increased product availability," said Doug Cahill, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group.

Digital Shadows finished 2016 with its third consecutive year of triple-digit revenue growth, and experienced significant customer expansion in both the United States and Europe, across verticals such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, retail, and technology. The company expanded rapidly, reaching 100 employees in the second half of 2016 and opening a new office in Dallas to add to the sites in San Francisco and London.

About Digital Shadows
Digital Shadows provides insight into an organization's external digital risks and the threat actors targeting them. The Digital Shadows SearchLight™ service combines scalable data analytics with human analysts to monitor for cyber threats, data leakage, and reputation risks. Digital Shadows continually monitors the Internet across the visible, deep and dark web, as well as other online sources to create an up-to-the minute view of an organization and provide it with tailored threat intelligence. The company is jointly headquartered in London and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.digitalshadows.com

