Dalma Mall Bags GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for Longest Greetings Card mosaic Made in History

-- Guinness World Records, the global authority on record-breaking achievements, confirmed today that Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi's favourite mall, is the new record holder for the longest greetings card mosaic made in history.Dalma Mall achieved this mosaic by creating a150-meter collage of greetings cards done with the contribution of the people, institutions and organizations of the UAE community wishing their mothers the best of love of emotions, collating more than 16,000 cards dedicated to their mothers on Mother's Day, and is displayed at Dalma Mall's façade.The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attempt happened over the course of 14 days only, as mall visitors had their voice and love to their mothers declared through digital and hand-written greeting cards that contributed to record-breaking event.Commenting on this worldwide award, Mohammed Al Shaiba Al Mazrouei, Executive Director at Dalma Mall said: "Our Guinness World records achievement is a celebration and testament of unity, represented by the numerous nationalities who call the UAE home, all bound by their love to their mothers, God's creation and symbol of affection and compassion.""At Dalma Mall, we prove once again that we can overcome any challenge, as we set our hearts and minds on confirming that we are Abu Dhabi's favorite mall, all while humbly contributing to the long-standing achievements of the UAE's Capital!", added Al Mazrouei.Bhupinder Singh, General Manager and Chief Financial Officer at Dalma Mall commented: "This is truly a historic occasion. Today we honor the loyalty of our customers and shoppers. With their help, we were able to break the previous Guinness World Records title and gather more than 16,000 mother's day wishes in less than 14 days. We truly thank all of you for taking part of making all of our mothers proud and making us Officially Amazing!"Guinness World Records' Country Manager – MENA Talal Omar said: "As the global authority on record-breaking Guinness World Records is always proud to be part of such feats, specifically for occasions such as Mother's Day, where participants are given the opportunity to celebrate their dear mothers and thank them for all they have given. It is great to see the UAE to continue to thrive in all fields and industries, and we are always looking forward to the next Guinness World Records achievement in the region."The record was validated by Guinness World Records officials on the grounds and Dalma Mall was awarded a certificate by the Guinness World Records to mark this remarkable achievement, which is considered a national event registered under the name of the UAE in this world-famous book.Dalma Mall is steadily gaining recognition from the local community and visitors of Abu Dhabi. Prominently situated on the Abu Dhabi growth corridor, Dalma Mall is one of Abu Dhabi's shopping and tourist destination providing a rich blend of retail and dining, including over 500 stores and restaurants.For more information, please visit www.dalmamall.ae