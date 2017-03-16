 
Dr. Garg's Dental Centre Offering Superior yet Affordable Virtual Smile Makeover in Delhi

Dr. Garg's Dental Centre, a reputable dental clinic in New Delhi since 1973, is offering top-of-the-line yet affordable Virtual Smile Makeover in Delhi.
 
 
DELHI, India - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Growing at a rapid pace, Dr. Garg's Dental Centre remains significant in terms of the demand that its services are generating and increased awareness about the oral healthcare. Conveniently located in Rajouri Garden Area of New Delhi, the multispecialty dental clinic has been in operations for the past four decades. Relying on the experience and expertise thus gained, Dr. Garg's Dental Centre can deliver desirable outcomes with remarkable consistency. Mindful of the patient's budget, the dental clinic charges reasonably for its services.

Replying to a question related to Dr. Garg's Dental Centre's core competencies, one of its executives recently stated, "Dr. Garg's Dental Centre's USP is its vast service portfolio. We specialize in dental implants, gums treatment, orthodontics, dental fillings, root canal treatment (RCT), advanced implantology solutions, tooth removal, and TMJ treatment. Our service portfolio also includes dental crowns and bridges, dental radiology, dentures, oral cancer detection, Kids Dentistry, and Virtual Smile Makeover in India, Delhi."

Dr. Garg's Dental Centre leverages on a team of qualified, compassionate, and time served dentists who go beyond the norm to keep patients upbeat. They bring to the table a compassionate and methodic approach to ensure customized solutions corresponding to the patient's needs, beauty goals, and budget. Dentists at the clinic consider the patient's age, cosmetic needs, medical health, and oral hygiene status to offer solutions accordingly. Moreover, they are always willing to offer accurate quotes without any consultation fee to ensure transparency.

Offering insight into Virtual Smile Makeover services on offer, the executive further stated, "Dr. Garg's Dental Centre reaches out to individuals globally with Virtual Smile Makeover services. We utilize the latest digital imaging techniques to provide the client a fair idea about the smile that he/she might end up with in the post dental treatment scenario. The idea here is to dispel apprehensions that clients might foster prior to going for Virtual Smile Makeover services."

The digital imaging software helps clients ultimately decide what dental options may work best for their individual dental situation. Due to the dental clinic's competitive pricing, clients can rest assured of Affordable Virtual Smile Makeover in Delhi. Moreover, Dr. Garg's Dental Centre offers accurate quotes carrying information on expenses, the number of visits, and the time scale required for the said dental treatment.

About Dr. Garg's Dental Centre:

Situated in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi Dr. Garg's Dental Centre is an advanced clinic for modern cosmetic dentistry. The dental clinic excels in superior dental implants, gums treatment, orthodontics, dental fillings, and root canal treatment (RCT), together with advanced implantology solutions, tooth removal, TMJ treatment, and affordable virtual smile makeover.

Contact information:

Dr. Garg's Dental Centre

Z-7, Shop No.3, Rajouri Garden,

Near Delhi Metro Pillar No. 419

Opposite Kukreja Hospital

New Delhi - 110027 INDIA.

Phone: 9891647510, 9810232685

Email: drnimitgarg@gmail.com

Website: http://www.dental-clinic-delhi.com/
