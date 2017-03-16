News By Tag
Dr. Amanda Lloyd Receives Top Dermatologist Award
Dr. Amanda Lloyd is excited to announce the opening of her new dermatology practice in the North Coast Health Center in Encinitas, CA. She specializes in personalized treatment plans for restoring your skin's health. She is specially trained in Mohs micrographic surgery, laser and cosmetic dermatology. Dr. Amanda Lloyd uses her extensive knowledge of anatomy to evaluate your skin and creates a personalized treatment regimens to reverse the signs of aging. Dr. Amanda Lloyd was just named the Top Dermatologist by the Doctors Choice Awards.
Dr. Amanda Lloyd understands that you want to have that make-up free radiant glow and works with her patients to enhance their natural beauty. Looking natural and not "done" is of utmost importance to Dr. Lloyd and she partners with each patient to restore their natural beauty. The lasers at the Skin & Vein Institute are state of the art, stimulate the body to produce its own natural collagen and remove red and brown spots that make you look older. Dr. Amanda Lloyd also understands that the cosmetics aisle is extremely overwhelming and there are so many different products on the market so, she creates a day to day skincare regimen with each patient to ensure the skin is receiving the necessary care.
Patient Testimonial
"Dr. Lloyd is an impressive Scripps trained Mohs with the most high tech current lasers and treatments. She educated me on skin care prevention and rejuvenation. As a patient she has transformed my skin with the Genesis and Excel V lasers producing more collagen and glowing ageless skin. She has a thoughtful attentive bed side manner and passion for her patients."
Dr. Amanda Lloyd is a Board Certified Dermatologist who went to UCLA for her undergraduate degree majoring in Biochemistry and minoring in Spanish. She attend the University of Vermont College of Medicine for her medical degree and then went to the University of Chicago (NorthShore)
On a more personal note, Dr. Amanda Lloyd loves scuba diving, sailing and travelling with her husband. She enjoys walking on the beach with her husband and golden retriever, Sandie.
To learn more about Dr. Lloyd or to schedule an appointment call or visit www.saviderm.com or call 760 452-2080.
Phone: 760 452 2080, Email: Info@saviderm.com
Website: www.saviderm.com
***@saviderm.com
