 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

I Am Battle Comic Documentary On Entertaining The Troops Premieres May 31st In Las Vegas

I AM BATTLE COMIC, a thought-provoking documentary about stand-up comedians entertaining our troops in the Middle East, will have it's Las Vegas Premiere at a special red carpet benefit event at The AMC Town Square 18.
 
1 2 3 4 5
The Las Vegas Premiere Of I Am Battle Comic - May 31st At AMC Town Square
The Las Vegas Premiere Of I Am Battle Comic - May 31st At AMC Town Square
LAS VEGAS - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- It has been said, "Laughter is the best medicine".  It also turns out that comedy can be a preventative medicine as well.  Since 1992 Battle Comics have been entertaining the troops in war zones and around the world and the new documentary I Am Battle Comic goes first hand and shows the importance of bringing laughter to those serving on the front lines.

The Las Vegas Premiere of I Am Battle Comic is May 31st, 2017, 9:30PM -11:30PM at The AMC - Town Square 18.

"I AM BATTLE COMIC" follows comedians (Slade Ham, Bob Kubota, Jeff Capri and Don Barnhart) touring the frontlines performing for our U.S. Troops stationed in Afghanistan, Kuwait and Iraq. Heartfelt interviews with top professional comedians (George Lopez, George Wallace, Dave Attell, Wayne Federman) are woven in with the filmmaker's boots on the ground reality.

A hysterical Q&A featuring director Jordan Brady and some of the comedians from the film including comedian and Battle Comic Founder Don Barnhart.  ALL of the money raised benefits For Veterans Sake Foundation whose main focus is providing service dogs to veterans suffering from PTSD.

Judd Apatow calls I AM BATTLE COMIC  "An excellent heartfelt film that pays tribute to our troops…and the comedians who travel the world to make them laugh".

I Am Battle Comic is sure to spark conversation and create a deep appreciation for our military non-profits and families. In March of 2016, comedian/filmmaker Jordan Brady traveled to the frontlines with four professional comicsto perform for our military men and women.  The camera follows the comics confronting the highs and lows facing them and our brave men and women in uniform while weaving in current events such as the brutal terrorist attacks in Brussels, Turkey, and Iraq.  The dangers faced at the front and around the world underscore the mission to provide laughter for the men and women serving in our military.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qoZgqHZtas



BUY TICKETS NOW
100% of the proceeds will benefit For Veterans Sake Foundation

For Veterans Sake Foundation

For Veteran's Sake Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 Non-profit organization. Their main focus is dealing with PTSD that veterans are suffering from.  This is done by using highly trained service dogs that are trained to their specific needs and a mixture of Hypnosis with some interrogation techniques. All this is done at NO COST to the veteran or their immediate family.

Battle Comics
http://BattleComics.org
702-449-1763

End
The Comedy News Report PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share