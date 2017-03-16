Country(s)
Industry News
I Am Battle Comic Documentary On Entertaining The Troops Premieres May 31st In Las Vegas
I AM BATTLE COMIC, a thought-provoking documentary about stand-up comedians entertaining our troops in the Middle East, will have it's Las Vegas Premiere at a special red carpet benefit event at The AMC Town Square 18.
The Las Vegas Premiere of I Am Battle Comic is May 31st, 2017, 9:30PM -11:30PM at The AMC - Town Square 18.
"I AM BATTLE COMIC" follows comedians (Slade Ham, Bob Kubota, Jeff Capri and Don Barnhart) touring the frontlines performing for our U.S. Troops stationed in Afghanistan, Kuwait and Iraq. Heartfelt interviews with top professional comedians (George Lopez, George Wallace, Dave Attell, Wayne Federman) are woven in with the filmmaker's boots on the ground reality.
A hysterical Q&A featuring director Jordan Brady and some of the comedians from the film including comedian and Battle Comic Founder Don Barnhart. ALL of the money raised benefits For Veterans Sake Foundation whose main focus is providing service dogs to veterans suffering from PTSD.
Judd Apatow calls I AM BATTLE COMIC "An excellent heartfelt film that pays tribute to our troops…and the comedians who travel the world to make them laugh".
I Am Battle Comic is sure to spark conversation and create a deep appreciation for our military non-profits and families. In March of 2016, comedian/filmmaker Jordan Brady traveled to the frontlines with four professional comicsto perform for our military men and women. The camera follows the comics confronting the highs and lows facing them and our brave men and women in uniform while weaving in current events such as the brutal terrorist attacks in Brussels, Turkey, and Iraq. The dangers faced at the front and around the world underscore the mission to provide laughter for the men and women serving in our military.
https://www.youtube.com/
BUY TICKETS NOW
100% of the proceeds will benefit For Veterans Sake Foundation
For Veterans Sake Foundation
For Veteran's Sake Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 Non-profit organization. Their main focus is dealing with PTSD that veterans are suffering from. This is done by using highly trained service dogs that are trained to their specific needs and a mixture of Hypnosis with some interrogation techniques. All this is done at NO COST to the veteran or their immediate family.
Battle Comics
http://BattleComics.org
702-449-1763
Contact
Battle Comics
***@battlecomics.org
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse