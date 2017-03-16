News By Tag
Establish Your Online Identity with Cindy Rodriguez on the Moment Masters Small Business Podcast
Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer talks website visual identity with web designer Cindy Rodriguez
Brown and Rodriguez discuss the importance of seasoned experts for any business need, instead of settling for the cheapest option. Rodriguez also shares insights for the top trends in digital design for the coming year, including:
· Simplicity
· Original photos instead of stock images
· Lazy loading
· Personalized themes
In this interview, Rodriguez shares the importance of having a cohesive online presence as well as tips for achieving a well-branded look for less by leveraging the resources available.
"Provide free content," said Rodriguez. "Curate resources and repurpose content to draw people in. You can easily create and publish a list of professional tools you use and become a thought leader in your industry by sharing your experience with others."
Rodriguez is also the host of The Fierce Entrepreneur (thefierceentrepreneur.com)
To listen to episode 25 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast, visit www.momentmasters.com. To submit yourself or others as a guest to be interviewed on the Moment Masters Show regarding small business topics, contact podcast@momentmasters.com.
Is Your Business Brand in Need of a Makeover?
Is it hard for you to explain what you offer? Are your prospective customers/clients failing to convert into sales and therefore making it hard for you grow your business? If you answered these questions with an emphatic YES – then its time for you to work with The Small Business Whisperer. Sign-up for private intensive brand coaching program (http://www.pradviser.net/
About Moment Masters
Moment Masters (momentmasters.com)
About Shakira M. Brown
Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer (http://www.smallbizwhisperer.com/)"
Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media (www.pradadviser.net)
