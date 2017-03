Establish Your Online Identity with Cindy Rodriguez on the Moment Masters Small Business Podcast

Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer talks website visual identity with web designer Cindy Rodriguez

Moment Masters Show Small Business Podcast (www.momentmasters.com) recently released episode 25 titled, "Small Business Web Design Expert Tips with Cindy Rodriguez (The Fierce Entrepreneur)," which covers how entrepreneurs can put their best foot forward online. In this episode, the show's award-winning PR and branding expert Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer interviews Cindy Rodriguez, owner of Stylish Ink web design firm.

Brown and Rodriguez discuss the importance of seasoned experts for any business need, instead of settling for the cheapest option. Rodriguez also shares insights for the top trends in digital design for the coming year, including:
· Simplicity
· Original photos instead of stock images
· Lazy loading
· Personalized themes

In this interview, Rodriguez shares the importance of having a cohesive online presence as well as tips for achieving a well-branded look for less by leveraging the resources available.

"Provide free content," said Rodriguez. "Curate resources and repurpose content to draw people in. You can easily create and publish a list of professional tools you use and become a thought leader in your industry by sharing your experience with others."

Rodriguez is also the host of a business podcast that inspires and empowers established and aspiring female entrepreneurs.