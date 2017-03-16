 
March 2017





Establish Your Online Identity with Cindy Rodriguez on the Moment Masters Small Business Podcast

Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer talks website visual identity with web designer Cindy Rodriguez
 
 
HAMILTON, N.J. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Moment Masters Show Small Business Podcast (www.momentmasters.com) recently released episode 25 titled, "Small Business Web Design Expert Tips with Cindy Rodriguez (The Fierce Entrepreneur)," which covers how entrepreneurs can put their best foot forward online. In this episode, the show's award-winning PR and branding expert Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer interviews Cindy Rodriguez, owner of Stylish Ink web design firm. The Moment Masters podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Podbean.

Brown and Rodriguez discuss the importance of seasoned experts for any business need, instead of settling for the cheapest option. Rodriguez also shares insights for the top trends in digital design for the coming year, including:

·      Simplicity

·      Original photos instead of stock images

·      Lazy loading

·      Personalized themes

In this interview, Rodriguez shares the importance of having a cohesive online presence as well as tips for achieving a well-branded look for less by leveraging the resources available.

"Provide free content," said Rodriguez. "Curate resources and repurpose content to draw people in. You can easily create and publish a list of professional tools you use and become a thought leader in your industry by sharing your experience with others."

Rodriguez is also the host of The Fierce Entrepreneur (thefierceentrepreneur.com), a business podcast that inspires and empowers established and aspiring female entrepreneurs.

To listen to episode 25 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast, visit www.momentmasters.com. To submit yourself or others as a guest to be interviewed on the Moment Masters Show regarding small business topics, contact podcast@momentmasters.com.

Is Your Business Brand in Need of a Makeover?

Is it hard for you to explain what you offer? Are your prospective customers/clients failing to convert into sales and therefore making it hard for you grow your business? If you answered these questions with an emphatic YES – then its time for you to work with The Small Business Whisperer. Sign-up for private intensive brand coaching program (http://www.pradviser.net/private-brand-coaching)with Shakira Brown, which includes three months of personal one-on-one support to get on track to grow your business and meet your revenue goals. To get started click here: http://www.pradviser.net/private-brand-coaching.

About Moment Masters

Moment Masters (momentmasters.com) is a weekly podcast hosted by award-winning PR and marketing expert Shakira M. Brown, The Small Biz Whisperer. Covering topics from successful networking to email marketing, Moment Masters aims to help businesses and small business owners be there when their customers are ready to buy, in essence mastering the moment.

About Shakira M. Brown

Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer (http://www.smallbizwhisperer.com/)" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.

Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media (www.pradadviser.net), a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.

