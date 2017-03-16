News By Tag
SAFE Federal Credit Union Announces Results of Board of Directors Election
Paul Holder, Kay Oldhouser Davis, and Melinda Carr were elected to the SAFE FCU board. Results of the election were announced during the SAFE annual meeting.
Paul Holder and Kay Oldhouser Davis were re-elected, and Melinda Carr was newly elected to the board. Results of the election were announced during the SAFE annual meeting Monday evening.
Holder has been a Board of Directors member since 2005 and a member of the credit union for 36 years. He is a retired public relations representative for Farmers Telephone Cooperative and is active in local civic organizations.
Davis has been on the Board of Directors since 1998 and has served as chair for several terms during that tenure. She is a retired USC Sumter academic administrator and faculty member, and is also active in a number of local civic and charitable organizations.
New board member Melinda Carr has served on the SAFE Supervisory Committee since 1995, and works as a physician's assistant at Sumter Family Health Center. She is a Medical Service Corps Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force Reserve and served on active duty at Shaw Air Force Base from 1987 to 1991.
Carr moves into the Board of Directors seat previously held by Helen Smith, who retired from the board this year after 14 years of service. She had served the credit union in some form since 1978, initially hired as Controller and working her way up to the role of CEO, from which she retired in 2001. She joined the Board of Directors two years later.
"Board members serve as volunteers because they care about SAFE and what credit unions provide to communities such as ours," noted Toby Hayes, vice president of marketing for SAFE. "Several thousand members cast ballots and took the election very seriously. We welcome Melinda Carr as our new board member and look forward to her contributions."
Following the election, board members established their leadership, with Kay Oldhouser Davis serving as chair, Paul Hilton vice chair, Vern Disney treasurer, and Helga Hamlin secretary.
About SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union, founded in 1955, is the largest credit union based in the Midlands of South Carolina, with $1 billion in total assets, 114,000 members, and 19 branches. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or goes to school in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon, Florence, and Orangeburg counties, as well as parts of Kershaw, Richland, and Lexington counties. Membership is also open to employees of more than 500 companies located throughout the Midlands and relatives of those eligible to join. Connect with us at http://www.SAFEfed.org, on https://Facebook.com/
