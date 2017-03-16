Local Wellness Lunch Covering Naturopathy, Vegan Personal Care Products, CBD and Hemp Breakthroughs

Temecula Valley optimal health enthusiasts share how to live and age using the most effective modalities available. Presenters include Dr. Alisha Moadab, ND, Vegan Personal Care product founder, Midori Ramsey, and CBD and Hemp advocate, Jill Cobb.

FREE Wellness Lunch 3232017 @ Broken Yolk Cafe, Temecula

Contact

Jacqui Dobens

***@kitchentabletalkwithjacquidobens.com Jacqui Dobens

End

-- With a geo-landscape that nestles various varietals of grapes, shared bike paths, hiking and a bevy of outdoor activities, there is a mist in the air that calls towards all things health and wellness oriented. Thus, a lunch-and-learn format at Award-winning eatery, Broken Yolk Cafe, Temecula is the ideal venue to host this event.Dr. Alisha Moadab, ND will passionately and intelligently share the principles of Naturopathic Medicine. Dr. Alisha has a unique and well-balanced approach to optimal health, healing, treatments, empowerment, and education. She has been called upon to provide positive prevention and treatment methods for a variety of ailments. Dr. Alisha is a Board Certified Licensed Naturopathic Doctor.Her specialties include:* Functional Blood Chemistry ordering and analysis* Salivary Hormone Testing* Complete Physical Exams* Nutritional Physical Exams* Diet and Lifestyle planning* Supplement analysis and recommendation* Botanical medicine* I.V. treatments: B12 injections and Myer's cocktails* Homeopathy* Holistic skin evaluations and treatments* Weight loss and Detoxification programs* Aesthetic injections: Botox® and Juvederm®Dr. Alisha can be reached at her practice within RE Health Spa in Temecula. RE Health Spa is located at 41720 Winchester Road, Suite A.Midori Ramsey is the Founder of E&M Apothecaire. Ramsey epitomizes turning a challenge into a triumph. While deciding to fight a debilitating disease, she committed herself to living a clean lifestyle. This began with her diet and continued with the elimination of toxins. Continuing her quest led her to look at her cosmetics and home care products. As a result, in record time, Ramsey has been embraced by both local and online communities insisting on a healthy lifestyle. While her story is marked with pain and tragedy, Ramsey is turning it into healing options.Jill Cobb had continual pain in her knees. Thinking that her days of wearing heels were over, she found herself slipping into a continual state of melancholy. Frustrated with traditional medicine Cobb resigned herself to wearing flats and bearing pain. A fortunate run-in with a new friend opened up a life of minimal pain, sunny skies and dusting off the Wedge Heeled shoes in her closet. As a result, Cobb is determined to share her experience of utilizing CBD and Hemp.The Wellness Lunch is facilitated by Jacqui Dobens. Dobens is the inaugural closing speaker of TEDx Temecula, host of Kitchen Table Talk with Jacqui Dobens, the original audio and video platform promoting local businesses. Known in the Temecula Valley as a natural connector, she brings her skillset as Business Communication Strategist and Certified NLP designation to assist both attendees and presenters in future pacing their relationship for the purpose of shortening sales cycles. Dobens is a published author. She is also Business Development Director and Advisor in the Tech and Startup industry.