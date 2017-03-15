Content- that- attracts- visitors- to- your- website- PR

-- You've created a website. Now what you need is to fill it with content and get more customers coming your way. It's simple to do if you know what content works best. The type of content you choose, however, is going to be different with each niche. Content doesn't change so drastically, though, that it would affect your page views. Try the following content choices and you're sure to get visitors to your website.Multimedia. How often do you go on social networks Busker and Periscope? These social networks allow you to broadcast videos and reach viewers. Many emotional speakers and authors use this service. Once you end your broadcast, you can save your broadcast to your phone and upload it to your website. This gives your website viewers an opportunity to view the replay. Youtube videos or podcasts are another fantastic options for multimedia on your website. If you have a podcast, only upload a sample of your podcast. This leaves the website viewer wanting more and they will go subscribe to your podcast for the full episode.Interviews. Think carefully about your niche. Who can you interview that would be of interest to your website viewers? If you host a writing website, you could interview authors. Financial analysts may be a perfect interviewee for a business website. And, a landscaper may be a perfect interview for a garden website. Before you choose someone to interview, however, ask yourself what can be gained from the interview. What information can they provide the reader that they did not already know? Also, don't use form questions for questions for every interview. This is where you ask every interviewee the exact…same…question. This is a way to lose readers instead of gain them. Spice it up. Tailor the questions to the interviewee by doing your homework pre-interview. This is going to look better on your part and get more people to your website.Members only area. Many blogs have a regular area that is open to all. Then, in a specific area of their site, they have a members only area. This is usually a paid area that offers subscribers extra benefits. Maybe the subscribers get bloopers of podcast episodes, get to read the first chapter of every book prior to it coming out or get extra blog posts that aren't on the blog for regular visitors. The paid visitors may get mentoring from the website owner or get a monthly newsletter. There are dozens of options for your paid subscribers, but they should be set apart from the rest of your website. It might not hurt to toot your own horn about the member's area once in awhile. Sweeten the pot for your website visitors and give them a discount for signing up. After all, it's money in your pocket.Launch a product/service. What digital product can you put on your website? Many website owners have books or online courses. It's popular to advertise webinars on websites as well. Think of what your customers need the most. Do they need a freelancing service where you write blog articles or proofread their books? Do they need a mentoring service? Sometimes this is trial and error, but don't be so quick to quit a service. Launch a service and advertise it for a month to eight weeks. If you still haven't any hits, advertise another one of your products. If this product gets hits, chances are that the other product or service will get noticed. It's frustrating, I know, but sometimes patience builds character.List posts. Finally, people love lists. The top five places to eat in London, or ten ways to house train your golden retriever. It doesn't matter the list; it's guaranteed to get clicks. Many of these lists are written with a humorous spin, placing pictures after each paragraph. There's no right or wrong way to do it. You can write a list on any topic and in any format. It can be any length and any writing style. If you can't think of anything else to write about, throw a list post up on your website. As long as it's relevant to your website niche, viewers will read and comment on it. Driving people to your website just became easier; now get down to writing your next post.