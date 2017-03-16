Country(s)
Five Turnaround Strategies for Distressed Companies
CEO Coaching International Talks to Operations Leader and Turnaround Expert Chris Larkins On Five Strategies for Getting Out of Distressed Situations
Chris Larkins is a seasoned executive with 20 years' experience boosting performance at both established and distressed companies across different industries. Larkins' expertise is in working directly with business owners, helping them transform their businesses in the face of financial distress, adverse market conditions or deteriorating performance.
"For the last 20 years, I've enjoyed sitting down and looking at problems that organizations have," explains Chris during the episode. "Whether they were enterprise-threatening problems or 'How do we grow or how do we boost profit?' Sitting down and solving those problems really is my passion."
In the upcoming On Your Mark, Get Set, Grow! episode, Chris walks listeners through five steps to extinguishing trouble before it engulfs the entire business. He'll discuss how bad businesses get stuck in old, unproductive habits, or get distracted by shiny new things. And what a good CEO or entrepreneur needs to focus on to turnaround a distressed company.
"A distressed company has maybe suffered a few set-backs that could force it out of business if it doesn't react soon enough or if it continued to underperform,"
Best-selling author, speaker and entrepreneur, Mark Moses, created the On Your Mark, Get Set, Grow! podcast to give CEOs and entrepreneurs access to top level speakers whose insight helps solve the challenges that business leaders face.
To listen to the full podcast episode featuring Chris Larkins, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com/
