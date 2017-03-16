 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Five Turnaround Strategies for Distressed Companies

CEO Coaching International Talks to Operations Leader and Turnaround Expert Chris Larkins On Five Strategies for Getting Out of Distressed Situations
 
1 2
Five Steps to Turn Around Your Business
Five Steps to Turn Around Your Business
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs, announces their upcoming podcast episode of On Your Mark, Get Set, Grow! will feature Chris Larkins.

Chris Larkins is a seasoned executive with 20 years' experience boosting performance at both established and distressed companies across different industries. Larkins' expertise is in working directly with business owners, helping them transform their businesses in the face of financial distress, adverse market conditions or deteriorating performance.

"For the last 20 years, I've enjoyed sitting down and looking at problems that organizations have," explains Chris during the episode.  "Whether they were enterprise-threatening problems or 'How do we grow or how do we boost profit?' Sitting down and solving those problems really is my passion."

In the upcoming On Your Mark, Get Set, Grow! episode, Chris walks listeners through five steps to extinguishing trouble before it engulfs the entire business. He'll discuss how bad businesses get stuck in old, unproductive habits, or get distracted by shiny new things. And what a good CEO or entrepreneur needs to focus on to turnaround a distressed company.

"A distressed company has maybe suffered a few set-backs that could force it out of business if it doesn't react soon enough or if it continued to underperform," says Chris, discussing the five steps CEOs and entrepreneurs can take. "Organizations can also back themselves into a turnaround situation by waiting too long to respond to problems."

Best-selling author, speaker and entrepreneur, Mark Moses, created the On Your Mark, Get Set, Grow! podcast to give CEOs and entrepreneurs access to top level speakers whose insight helps solve the challenges that business leaders face.

To listen to the full podcast episode featuring Chris Larkins, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com/distressed+company

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

End
CEO Coaching International News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share