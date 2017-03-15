News By Tag
New platform lets you buy your own debt for pennies on the dollar
Settle4Less is launching the BuyYourDebts.com online portal and is disrupting the entire debt industry by allowing consumers to post offers to purchase their own charged-off unsecured accounts; giving people another way to get out of debt.
When the delinquent account is charged-off, the next step is to sell it to a debt buyer. The sales price can be as little as a penny, since the debt is pooled with 100s or 1000s of other delinquent accounts. The debt buyer then attempts to collect the full amount owed from the borrower. If they cannot collect, then the debt could be resold to another buyer for even less than a penny; while attempts to collect the full amount owed still continue.
BuyYourDebts' goal is to provide consumers with the ability to buy their own debt before it is sold to a debt buyer. The focus is on helping consumers with delinquent debt, that's been charged-off, and they don't have enough money to pay or settle.
Consumers can quickly signup online at http://www.Settle4Less.com and post their purchase offers directly to whoever currently owns their account, for free.
