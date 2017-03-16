News By Tag
Traveling to a New America - Talk in Berkeley, California
Covering a wide range of topics, and drawing on the work of many different authors and scientists, Hilgendorf pleaded for the necessity to move beyond age-old ways of looking at ourselves and our relationship to the universe around us.
"Who are we anyway?", he asked. "What are we here to do? What stories to play out, what parts to enact? And why here? Why on this seemingly unbelievably insignificant clod of stardust, in a universe whose dimensions keep expanding exponentially, whose extension in time and space defies even the wildest imagination?"
Our mainline Western-oriented religions are at each others' throats, he explained, mired in juxtaposition to each other, bogged down in opposing camps of war over a sense of identity as members of a certain camp of God.
This separates us, and shifts our sense of personal power always beyond ourselves, outside ourselves. We look at this vast universe, with its unbelievable reaches of space and time, and see it as irrevocably separate from ourselves.
But modern science itself is telling us this is not true.
One of the great physicists at the time when quantum physics was being born in the early 1900′s, John Wheeler, wrote:
"Nothing is more important about the quantum principle than this, that it destroys the concept of the world as 'sitting out there'. To describe what has happened, one has to cross out the old word 'observer', and put in its place the new word 'participator'. In some strange sense, the universe is a participatory universe."
He spoke about the need to uncover our deepest identity – an individual at one with the universe itself.
The talk was part of a journey the author is taking this year and next across America, under the banner of "Traveling to a New America."
