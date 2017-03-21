Customizable Pipe and Drum Firefighter Shirt

FAA029- Pipe- and- Drum- Custom- Firefighter- shirts

End

-- FireandAxes.com, the leader in American Firefighter collectables and clothing, announces the release a new customizable firefighter shirt. The Custom Pipe and Drum Firefighter Shirt.The unique sound of a bag pipe, the cadence of a snare drum. History and heritage of the fire service. The Custom Pipe and Drum Women's Firefighter Shirt is made to customize. Just add the name of your department and your Pipe and Drum corps has a custom and unique shirt. No need to worry about a designing a shirt, just add your department name and even a station number if you choose and you are finished. Availabe in mens, womens, short and long sleeve.All products at FireandAxes.com must pass rigorous inspections before leaving our facility. Ensuring the best possible product for our customers. We welcome you to FireandAxes.com, browse our site. Contact us at hq@fireandaxes.com with any questions you may have.FireandAxes.com offers everything from shirts and apparel to signs and collectables. All designed with the hard working American Firefighter in mind. We also offer loads of items that are customizable, 1 to 100 we have you covered. Already have your own design, we can print that our help you design a new one.Check out the new Fire and Axes Custom Pipe and Drum Firefighter Shirt here: