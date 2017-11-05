News By Tag
* Music
* Festival
* Art
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Alchemy Rising To Held May 12 - 14, 2017 in Medina, OH
Alchemy Rising is conveniently located just 30 miles west of Akron, OH in Medina. General admission for the festival, including 3 days of camping, starts at just $60. Tickets at this tier are limited and increase in price as the festival date approaches, topping out at a relatively modest $70 pre-sale / $80 at the gate. The $60 tickets are available online until 3/27/2017. A limited amount of $65 tickets will be available after 3/27/2017. For those looking for a head start, there will also be music on Thursday night (5/11/2017), with Early Bird pre-sale tickets offered for $15 / $20 at the gate. For just a total of $75 (Early Bird ticket + $60 pre sale GA ticket) you can arrive Thursday and stay all weekend. In terms of festival value, you'd be hard pressed to find a lineup of this caliber anywhere near the price.
In addition to curating great national and local bands for this event, they have partnered with Akron based Central 8 Studios to ensure the very best in sound, lights and overall production quality. Select food and craft vendors will be on hand offering tasty treats and unique merchandise. In addition to music, Alchemy Rising offers a number of workshops and artists and will undoubtedly have something to keep everyone engaged throughout the weekend.
Organizers for the event were inspired by the idea that a festival can transcend the conventional limits of a social gathering and have dedicated themselves to creating a truly holistic and memorable event, one that focuses not just on music but offers something more to engage with people on each and every level.
In keeping with the spirit of the event, Alchemy Rising has partnered with Zero Waste Event Productions, a leading waste management and recycling / compost service provider for outdoor music events such as this. Festival attendees will follow a few basic protocols to help Zero Waste staff members sort all incoming waste. Zero Waste will then recycle or compost the relevant waste products, while disposing of the rest in the most environmentally-
With more and more festivals popping-up each year, festival-goers have many options this festival season. Alchemy Rising offers one of the best bangs for your buck (many music festival tickets are several hundred dollars for the weekend ) and has gone out of their way to deliver a family-friendly event (kids 12 & under are free!) that is much more than "just a music festival". Come see what all the fuss is about and be a part of something special this year at the Alchemy Rising Music and Arts Festival.
Festival Website:www.alchemyrisingfestival.com
FB Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/
Ticketing: https://www.showclix.com/
Vending: http://alchemyrisingfestival.com/
Band Line-up: http://alchemyrisingfestival.com/
Festival address: 8120 Coon Club Rd, Medina, OH 44256
Contact
Jim Garibaldi
***@alchemyhouse.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse