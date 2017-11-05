Alchemy Rising To Held May 12 - 14, 2017 in Medina, OH

 
March 2017





MEDINA, Ohio - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Inspired by a successful inaugural year, the Alchemy Rising Music and Arts Festival kicks off May 12th, 2017 in Medina, Ohio. In the planning stages for over a year, festival staff has curated a fantastic mix of nationally touring acts, supplemented with the best music the local and regional scene has to offer. Looping master ZachDeputy will treat audiences to two nights of his proprietary blend of jam, funk & soul. The world renowned electronic / world duo Desert Dwellers will help attendees transcend existence with their pioneering downtempo, psy-bass and tribal trance grooves. Buffalo, NY based Aqueous will display their polished and energetic blend of jam, rock and groove to keep listeners on their feet and begging for more. Consider The Source (Sci-Fi Middle Eastern Fusion), Vibe & Direct (Electronic, Jam, Psychedelic, two nights), Marbin (Fusion), ELM (Live Interstellar Psychedelic Music), Peridoni (Rock, Jam, Prog), and Wanyama (Funk, Hip-Hop, Jam, two nights)will help round out this eclectically delectable amalgam of musical prowess, along with many more awesome bands. Check out the band lineup page for a full list of bands.

Alchemy Rising is conveniently located just 30 miles west of Akron, OH in Medina. General admission for the festival, including 3 days of camping, starts at just $60. Tickets at this tier are limited and increase in price as the festival date approaches, topping out at a relatively modest $70 pre-sale /  $80 at the gate. The $60 tickets are available online until 3/27/2017.  A limited amount of $65 tickets will be available after 3/27/2017. For those looking for a head start, there will also be music on Thursday night (5/11/2017), with Early Bird pre-sale tickets offered for $15 / $20 at the gate. For just a total of $75 (Early Bird ticket + $60 pre sale GA ticket) you can arrive Thursday and stay all weekend. In terms of festival value, you'd be hard pressed to find a lineup of this caliber anywhere near the price.

In addition to curating great national and local bands for this event, they have partnered with Akron based Central 8 Studios to ensure the very best in sound, lights and overall production quality. Select food and craft vendors will be on hand offering tasty treats and unique merchandise. In addition to music, Alchemy Rising offers a number of workshops and artists and will undoubtedly have something to keep everyone engaged throughout the weekend.

Organizers for the event were inspired by the idea that a festival can transcend the conventional limits of a social gathering and have dedicated themselves to creating a truly holistic and memorable event, one that focuses not just on music but offers something more to engage with people on each and every level.

In keeping with the spirit of the event, Alchemy Rising has partnered with Zero Waste Event Productions, a leading waste management and recycling / compost service provider for outdoor music events such as this. Festival attendees will follow a few basic protocols to help Zero Waste staff members sort all incoming waste. Zero Waste will then recycle or compost the relevant waste products, while disposing of the rest in the most environmentally-friendly ways available.

With more and more festivals popping-up each year, festival-goers have many options this festival season. Alchemy Rising offers one of the best bangs for your buck (many music festival tickets are several hundred dollars for the weekend ) and has gone out of their way to deliver a family-friendly event (kids 12 & under are free!) that is much more than "just a music festival". Come see what all the fuss is about and be a part of something special this year at the Alchemy Rising Music and Arts Festival.

Festival Website:www.alchemyrisingfestival.com

FB Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/218593718596733/

Ticketing: https://www.showclix.com/event/alchemy-rising

Vending: http://alchemyrisingfestival.com/vending.html

Band Line-up: http://alchemyrisingfestival.com/band-lineup.html

Festival address: 8120 Coon Club Rd, Medina, OH 44256

