Lennar's Meadow Creek Now Open for Information
"We are very excited about this upcoming community," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland Empire. "This gated community will offer a fantastic recreation center and some gorgeous mountain views, making it a great opportunity for homebuyers to make the jump to home ownership or purchase new."
At Meadow Creek, homeshoppers have six distinctive floorplans to choose from including Lennar's revolutionary Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. Home sizes and styles range in this community with square footage from approximately 1,772 to 2,640 square feet, three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-
Lennar first introduced their line of Next Gen® homes in 2011 as a direct response to the growing trend of multigenerational living, which is typically defined as three generations or more living together under one roof. These homes provide an attached private suite with separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom, laundry area and kitchenette in a way that allows for as much direct access to, or privacy from the main home depending on what each situation desires. Since its initial introduction, hundreds of families have discovered and fallen in love with a Next Gen® home as the best way for extended families to live together without sacrificing privacy.
Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program also adds tremendous value to every new home at Meadow Creek through a high level of upscale features and upgrades as standard. These include items such as stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite slab kitchen countertops, beautiful cabinetry, solar and more.
To sign up for the interest list for this community or to learn more please visit https://www.lennar.com/
To view homes for sale across the Inland Empire, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
