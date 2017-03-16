News By Tag
Serving San Bernardino at IVRS & Project Boon's Annual Easter Luncheon
The day's activities include:
· 800 hot meals
· Take-home food bags
· Health and resource vendors
· Clothes closet (men, women, children)
· Easter Bunny with photo opportunity
· Candy bags for all the kids
· Games & crafts for the kids
· Raffle, in which attendees can win prizes such as Easter baskets and bicycles.
In addition to the events listed above, the IVRS & Project Boon's Annual Easter Luncheon will provide music throughout the day and include over a dozen vendors, each providing health and wellness services or access to much-needed local resources. Additionally, OmniTrans, San Bernardino County's Public Transit System, will be providing free all-day bus passes to residents who wish to attend the event. Interested residents can arrange to receive a free bus pass by contacting Project Boon or IVRS.
"The IVRS & Project Boon's Annual Easter Luncheon is about family, friends and connecting needy families to the local resources they need," said Chris Suchanek, Executive Director of Project Boon. "It's an opportunity for attendees to, if only for a few hours, forget their worries and celebrate the Easter season."
Project Boon is a Rancho Cucamonga 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. To donate to Project Boon's many causes, visit http://www.projectboon.org/
Contact
Karla Duarte
***@projectboon.org
