Sell My Diamond - How to Maximize your Returns?
Gall Raiman from Raiman Rocks discuss how you can maximize the return Value for your Diamond Jewelry.
There are a number of ways to go forward but there are also a number of things you must do to make sure you maximize your return value, says Gall Raiman the owner of Raiman Rocks Diamonds in Calabasas, CA.
Depending on the item you are interested in selling you can try and sell them on line via Craigslist, Amazon or eBay. Generally selling on-line can result in screening people and potential fraudulent buyers.
"If you have a valuable piece of jewelry it is probably better to go to a qualified appraiser," say Gall Raiman who have been buying and selling jewelry for over 30 years. "It is better to deal with someone who makes a living buying and selling diamonds as they know the market very well and can use their vast network of connections to help the sale."
Of course there is a huge difference between retail and the price you might get when you sell. Checking value yourself is worthwhile; the more you know the less likely you will be taken advantage of. What you will receive will also depend on how quickly you wish the transaction to take place.
If you are in no hurry you can place your items on consignment at an agreed upon price with a Diamond jewelry dealer/seller agreeing upon the seller making a percentage profit (usually 10%-20% of the sales price). In some cases it could take many months to find the right buyer, but the right buyer is the one that can maximize your returns.
The market price for a piece of jewelry, is "what a willing buyer is going to pay; there is no Blue Book for selling a piece of jewelry", says Gall.
If what you are interested in selling a piece of jewelry that has great value, selling online is probably not your best option. Go to a reputable dealer in gems and fine jewelry in your area or in some cases an auction house like Christie's or Sotheby's.
If you decide to go to a jeweler, check to see how long they have been in business and if they are certified gemologists and check their YELP reviews.
Before someone even considers selling a piece of jewelry, whether for scrap, at auction or to a local dealer or retailer, that person should do research and try to determine its current value. A trained professional certified by GIA can help.
"You don't think about selling your jewelry until you have to do it, and it's tough to find a liquid market for a high-end item," says Gall Raiman. His firm, Raiman Rocks, will write a check on the spot, whether the item is a small diamond or a twenty-carat. They usually complete a deal with more than 90 percent of clients who approach them. Raiman Rocks also offers a free insured-shipping label to sellers from all over the world who send in their diamonds for evaluation and sale.
"If the seller is not in a hurry, the best option in my opinion is to leave the item with us, on consignment"
Conclusion:
• If you are not in a hurry – place it on consignment with Raiman Rocks to maximize your returns.
• If you need cash now – email Raiman Rocks photos of your Jewelry for a firm cash offer and get paid immediately.
We would love to help you maximize the return on your Diamond jewelry - Please contact us for a free evaluation at: https://buyraimanrocks.com/
