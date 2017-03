Eagle Glen Coming Soon to Lake Stevens

Lennar's Eagle Glen will bring a new home community to Lake Stevens.

-- Lennar is excited to announce their newest community of Eagle Glen is bringing 82 single-family detached homes to Lake Stevens. With plans to open later this summer, Lennar invites all interested parties to join the interest list. A temporary welcome home center will be set up next month when preselling will begin."We are so excited for this upcoming community," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "We're bringing some of our most popular floorplans here and offering an elevated level of Everything's Included® features at no additional cost for homebuyers in this community."At Eagle Glen, Lennar will offer prospective homeshoppers five distinctive floorplans to choose from. These two-story homes vary in size approximately from 2,086 to 3,395 square feet of living space. They offer up to five bedrooms and and three-and-a-half bathrooms with prices anticipated to start from the $400,000s.Eagle Glen is set in a great North Stevens location tucked-away, surrounded by tree and with gorgeous views of the Cascade Mountain Range. A great place for the adventurous, outdoor-driven and families who enjoy playtime outside! It's also located close to schools, freeways, shopping centers and other conveniences.Lennar's Everything's Included® program was created as a way to simplify the new home buying process by including a high level of today's most popular features and upgrades at no additional cost. At Eagle Glen, homeowners will enjoy items such as granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel, programmable thermostats, tankless water heaters, upscale cabinetry and more.To learn more about this community, please visit https://www.lennar.com/ new-homes/washington/ seattle/lake- ... and join the interets list to stay informed as pricing, event and updates become released.To view new home communities that are now selling across the Greater Seattle area, visit www.lennar.com/ seattle With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.