Micro-Measurements Introduces Extreme High-Temp Free-Filament Wire Strain Gages and Ceramic Cements
The new free-filament wire strain gages allow for high-reliability measurements of both dynamic and limited-static strain, at much higher temperatures than have been traditionally possible with conventional bonded strain gage designs. The gages, offered as the ZWH-, ZWN-, and ZWP-Series, can accurately measure dynamic strain values in temperatures up to +1900°F (+1038°C), as well as limited-static strain to +1500°F (+816°C). They offer excellent oxidation resistance, along with improved bond strength, as compared to traditional free-filament foil gage designs.
All Micro-Measurements ZWH-, ZWN-, and ZWP-Series gages are RoHS compliant and feature a free-filament wire construction, along with a series of integrated, welded 0.003-inch (0.076 mm) diameter lead wires. A high-fatigue wire (Option Z) is available upon request. The gages offer 120-ohm resistance and are packaged with a fiberglass reinforced segmented tape carrier, which holds the grid and lead patterns intact during installation. They are bonded using either ceramic cement or Roxide flame spray. Among the new Micro-Measurements high-temperature ceramic cement offerings are the WC-16, NCC-3, and HG-1. The WC-16 ceramic cement offers best compatibility with new ZWP-Series free-filament wire gages, while the NCC-3 offers an environmentally friendly and RoHS compliant alternative to ceramic cements containing hexavalent chrome. The HG-1 ceramic cement offers high-performance bonding with steel and superalloys.
Recommended accessories for the new ZWH-, ZWN-, and ZWP-Series include the Model 700 welder and hand-welding attachment, both available from Micro-Measurements, for ease of cable welding to gage leads. Typical applications for the Series include extreme high-temperature strain measurements in chemical plants, power plants and nuclear environments, as well as the testing of gas turbine engine blades and components, automotive exhaust and transmission systems, in-chamber environmental testing, and spacecraft propulsion systems.
About Micro-Measurements
Micro-Measurements, a Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) brand, is dedicated to the development, manufacture, and marketing of resistive-foil sensors for high-precision strain measurement. Micro-Measurements offers a full complement of strain gages, PhotoStress®
About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company's force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace.
To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.
