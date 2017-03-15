News By Tag
SCA Architecture Completes Transformation of Gateway Marketplace in Chula Vista
The former Target shopping center brings 109,200 square feet of remodeled space for new retailers and more healthy food choices to the community
Brixton Capital is the developer of the $9.25 million remodeling project, with Vice President of Leasing Eric Li providing oversight for the firm.
Situated on an 8.8-acre lot, the project transformed an abandoned Target building in an existing neighborhood into an attractive community amenity that serves as a gateway into the city. The former Target store was divided into three unique tenant spaces. The front of the building was set back ten feet to allow for new, distinct tenant entries. Quick-serve grocery store and restaurant spaces were added to the center as well.
Contemporary architecture and a modern color scheme were used to update the center's look. The existing site was enhanced with new landscaping, lighting, pedestrian walkways and a new gateway plaza, flanked by the new retail stores and restaurant buildings.
"The City of Chula Vista was so cooperative in helping to move this project along," said Scott Cairns, principal-in-
seemed pleased with how the center turned out. To their credit, they now have a great community asset that will serve their residents very nicely."
New tenants of the center include Party City, Smart & Final, Hobby Lobby and grocer Aldi. AT&
Scott Cairns served as principal-in-
Consultants included GSSI Structural Engineers as structural engineer; K&S Engineering as civil engineer; Electrical Design, Inc., as electrical engineer; Abbott Engineering, Inc., as mechanical engineer; Geocon, Inc., as geotechnical engineer; and De Alcala Studio as landscape architect. Dempsey Construction served as the general contractor, with Merion Corporation acting as construction manager.
About SCA Architecture:
Founded in 1988 by Cheryl (Dennie) Smith, SCA Architecture is a full-service planning, architecture and interior design firm. In addition to corporate headquarters and office facilities, the firm has specialized expertise in retail, R&D, life science, medical, manufacturing, and industrial facilities. SCA Architecture is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council, with extensive expertise in energy efficiency and sustainable design. The firm is comprised of 25 design and support professionals, and located at 13280 Evening Creek Dr. South, Suite 125, San Diego, CA 92128. More information about the firm can be found on the Web at www.sca-sd.com.
