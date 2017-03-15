 
Jerome Bell announces newly released "Burn Easy" single

 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Singer and songwriter Jerome Bell is a talented artist and performer from Lubbock, Texas who has won crowds over with his live performances. One of the most memorable contestants on the 2011 season of American Idol, Bell made his mark in the entertainment industry introducing his sound to the world.

His newly released single, "Burn Easy" is a rhymic, Carribean-themed song that beautifully highlights his songwriting and vocal ability. Co-written by Jerome and Josh Tobias and produced by GC Castillo (Space 9), "Burn Easy" is a soulfully infused reggae-based song with plenty of crossover pop potential. Listen to "Burn Easy" now on Soundcloud. The new single is also available on iTunes.

Jerome Bell has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people on stage in his role as "Seaweed J. Stubbs" in the Broadway hit musical Hairspray but is best known from his recent appearance as a top 40 semi-finalist on American Idol Season 10. Since his run on the FOX reality competition series, he has also performed at the 66th Annual Tony Awards. A Texas-native, Jerome now resides in NYC where he is making a name for himself as a singer-songwriter.

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/jeromebellmusic/

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/jeromebellsings/burn-easy

Jerome Bell, Burn Easy, Carribean
Entertainment
Los Angeles - California - United States
