Jerome Bell announces newly released "Burn Easy" single
His newly released single, "Burn Easy" is a rhymic, Carribean-themed song that beautifully highlights his songwriting and vocal ability. Co-written by Jerome and Josh Tobias and produced by GC Castillo (Space 9), "Burn Easy" is a soulfully infused reggae-based song with plenty of crossover pop potential. Listen to "Burn Easy" now on Soundcloud. The new single is also available on iTunes.
Jerome Bell has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people on stage in his role as "Seaweed J. Stubbs" in the Broadway hit musical Hairspray but is best known from his recent appearance as a top 40 semi-finalist on American Idol Season 10. Since his run on the FOX reality competition series, he has also performed at the 66th Annual Tony Awards. A Texas-native, Jerome now resides in NYC where he is making a name for himself as a singer-songwriter.
