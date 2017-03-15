 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Teens Ready to Compete at Small Business Development Center's Business Start-up Bootcamp

Most of those signed up to take advantage of this great opportunity to start a business in just two days are 14 to 15 year old high school students. If you are a student with a big idea for a start-up business, this event is for you.
 
 
BENICIA, Calif. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Organizers have opened up more slots for teens and young adults who want to participate in this weekend's 48 Hour business start-up launch competition. They are especially looking for 14 to 24 year olds from the cities of Benicia, Dixon, Suisun and Rio Vista. Participants will have the opportunity to turn their business idea into a viable start-up in just two days. There is still time to sign-up. The registration deadline for this weekend's workshop has been extended to Thursday, March 23rd. Registration is FREE and must be done online at www.48hourstartuplaunch.com. The seminar will be held at Solano Community College's Vallejo campus, 545 Columbus Parkway, starting at 4 pm on Friday.  Pre-event registration is required.  The event is open to 14 to 24 year olds only.

"Our conference for adults last weekend was so successful that it's piqued interest in the youth event," says K. Patrice Williams, one of the event's co-leaders, and owner of the outreach and advocacy firm BrandGOV, Inc. "We've decided to give more young people the opportunity to participate."

Surprisingly, most of those signing up thus far are 14 and 15 year old high school students.  One of them, Mikyala Williams, a 14-year-old from Benicia is so excited about the 48 Hour start-up concept that she sat in on some of the adult sessions last weekend.  She wants to start a t-shirt business.

To accommodate the younger age group, the agenda has been changed to allow for more interactive age-appropriate activities and more rest.  Speakers are being asked to change their presentations accordingly.  The event has also been shortened to end at 2 pm on Sunday.

Presenters include William K. Wesley, a corporate business coach and trainer; Dr. Lynne Vaughn, president and founder of the Mare Island Technology Academy, an award-winning public charter school. Patricia Hudnall, CEO of the business consulting firm Hudnall, Thomas and Wilson; Rolanda Wilson, a financial consultant; Citlalli Flores Zepeda, a branding strategist; Marisela Barbosa, president of Green Hive Spaces, a shared workspace for sustainable-focused businesses; realtor Tim Hiemstra; and Mark Hagan, president of Biz Dev4 Humanz, a business development firm.

The Fairfield-Suisun Adult School has been added as an outreach supporter for the event. Previously announced marketing partners include the Dixon Chamber of Commerce; Benicia Chamber of Commerce; Dixon's Economic Development Department; the Solano Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Solano Black Chamber of Commerce and A Place 2 Live, an organization that provides housing services for low-to-moderate income Solano County residents.

A public service announcement for the youth event can be found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAa4k7VWMMA.



This is the first event of its kind to be held in Northern California.  For more information, please contact K. Patrice Williams at 707-557-7007 x700 or email Patrice@brandgov.com.

#

About The Solano Small Business Development Center

The Solano Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is a nonprofit organization that provides expert no-cost advising, low cost workshops and training sessions designed to guide small businesses to success and accomplishment. It serves all of Solano County and is hosted by the Solano Community College District.  It is part of the Northern California SBDC network.

About BrandGOV

BrandGOV is a full service policy advocacy firm.   Its team of highly-experienced strategists understands the multifaceted nature of government affairs and policymaking and works with clients to protect their interests and create innovative programs in transportation, clean energy, healthcare, economic development, real estate development, affordable housing, international trade and insurance. The company's presence and relationships in local, county and state governments, allows it to serve as a forceful advocate for its clients. For more information on BrandGOV's areas of expertise, services and locations, please visit www.brandgov.com.

Source:BrandGOV, Inc.
Email:***@tlwpublicrelations.com Email Verified
