March 2017
Anastasia's River Launches New Exercise Humor T-shirt

OKLAHOMA CITY - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Anastasia's River announced the launch of their newest product on Amazon; an exercise humor graphic T-shirt. The full text on the shirts reads: "I Hate Running...26.2...Never.Never." The shirt comes in five different colors and is available in men or women's sizes.

"We wanted to add some humor to our health and wellness line." said Laura Wall, owner of Anastasia's River. "I know I hate running, but sometimes it is a necessity to maintain a healthy lifestyle. We wanted to try to put a funny spin on being healthy, it is a pain at times."

Buyers can feel pride by knowing their shirt is made in America by American Apparel. Customers also have the confidence knowing they can purchase the shirt through Amazon Prime. The will receive free two day shipping as well as Amazon's customer service and 30-day no hassle return policy.

The T-shirt is available in Grass Green, Red, Silver, Baby Blue and Slate Gray. They range in sizes from small to 3XL. These graphic T-shirt's are selling quickly. Order yours on Amazon today.  https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XQH4B4M.

About LW Retail

LW Retail is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.lw-retail.com/about.

Contact
Laura Wall
***@gmail.com
Source:LW Retail LLC
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Exercise, Funny, T Shirt
Industry:Fitness
Location:Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - United States
Subject:Products
