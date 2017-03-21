News By Tag
NPSA Titans Announce Partnership with SKLZ, Leader in Performance Training Soccer Equipment
SKLZ are delighted to be entering into a partnership with NPSA. The partnership was a decision they made due to the quality of two things; the product NPSA provides and the people within the club. The partnership is a new entry into the youth club soccer landscape in Western WA and having the right partner is imperative. SKLZ pride themselves on excellence and innovation in sports performance and we see those same values in NPSA. It seemed a natural fit.
Through NPSA (http://www.npsatitans.com/
According to Adam Nowland, Founder and Director of Coaching at NPSA, the new partnership will enhance all NPSA programs that serve the many diverse populations in the area. "This is a very exciting day in the history of our club! For a company with the size, reach and reputation of SKLZ to partner with NPSA is a clear sign that our program is heading in the right direction." NPSA constantly looks for ways to better serve their members and set a new standard in youth soccer training in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Working alongside SKLZ (https://www.sklz.com/
The new SKLZ equipment will be showcased at the start of the Summer soccer season and will be used throughout NPSA's training programs, Summer Camps and Enhancement clinics.
NPSA Titans
***@npsatitans.com
