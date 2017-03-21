 
Industry News





NPSA Titans Announce Partnership with SKLZ, Leader in Performance Training Soccer Equipment

 
 
BELLEVUE, Wash. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- NPSA (Nowland Premier Soccer Academy), the fastest growing youth Premier Soccer club in Western Washington, have announced a new partnership with SKLZ. SKLZ is the leader in skill and performance-based training equipment and this new partnership cements SKLZ as the official supplier of innovative soccer training equipment to NPSA. The soccer specific training equipment supplied to NPSA by SKLZ was developed with feedback from coaches, and players including SKLZ Soccer Team Captains, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe. It is designed to help players and coaches prepare for game day.


SKLZ are delighted to be entering into a partnership with NPSA. The partnership was a decision they made due to the quality of two things; the product NPSA provides and the people within the club. The partnership is a new entry into the youth club soccer landscape in Western WA and having the right partner is imperative. SKLZ pride themselves on excellence and innovation in sports performance and we see those same values in NPSA. It seemed a natural fit.

Through NPSA (http://www.npsatitans.com/) not only do SKLZ have a partner that is producing winning teams and championships but also have a partner that offers a multitude of programs and opportunities throughout the greater Seattle area to benefit many diverse populations. More specifically, SKLZ especially believed in the NPSA Foundation. The "soccer for all" philosophy was attractive to us as we are proud to partner with an organization that works hard to break down the financial barriers that prevent young people from enjoying the sport they love. We strongly believe this will be a long and fruitful partnership." states Evan Heptig, Regional Manager SLKZ.


According to Adam Nowland, Founder and Director of Coaching at NPSA, the new partnership will enhance all NPSA programs that serve the many diverse populations in the area. "This is a very exciting day in the history of our club! For a company with the size, reach and reputation of SKLZ to partner with NPSA is a clear sign that our program is heading in the right direction."  NPSA constantly looks for ways to better serve their members and set a new standard in youth soccer training in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Working alongside SKLZ (https://www.sklz.com/) and utilizing their equipment throughout NPSA programs will only enhance the product currently provided and benefit NPSA players across all teams and age groups.

The new SKLZ equipment will be showcased at the start of the Summer soccer season and will be used throughout NPSA's training programs, Summer Camps and Enhancement clinics.

Page Updated Last on: Mar 21, 2017
Nowland Premier Soccer Academy | NPSA Titans News
