Burroughs Home & Gardens hosts final tea party of the season April 11

"The Victorian Fairy Painting Tea" will explore Victorians' fascination with fairies
 
 
The Victorian Fairy Painting Tea - April 11, 2017
FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The historic Burroughs Home & Gardens will host its final tea party of the season on Tuesday, April 11 at 1:00 p.m. "The Victorian Fairy Painting Tea" is presented by local historical entertainer Laurie Nienhaus and will include a presentation of quality reprints of the great fairy paintings of the Victorian era. Guests will enjoy the scenery of the beautiful gardens from the dancing porch, while learning about the quirks associated with the unique genre of art. Light afternoon tea fare fit for a fairy will be served.

"Victorians loved their fairies," Nienhaus said. "These paintings had a deeper meaning for many, and the fairies in these works are not always as sweet—nor as innocent—as one might imagine. When examined more closely, guests may find surprising elements."

The Burroughs Home is located at 2505 First Street in downtown Fort Myers. Parking is free across the street behind the Langford-Kingston Home at 2500 First Street.

Admission for this interactive program is $26. Seating is limited. Reservations are required and can be made by emailing Tera@BurroughsHome.com or calling (239) 337-9505.

The Uncommon Friends Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1993 and dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. Proceeds from tours help maintain the Burroughs Home & Gardens. For more information, visit https://uncommonfriends.org/.

Uncommon Friends Foundation
