Burroughs Home & Gardens hosts final tea party of the season April 11
"The Victorian Fairy Painting Tea" will explore Victorians' fascination with fairies
"Victorians loved their fairies," Nienhaus said. "These paintings had a deeper meaning for many, and the fairies in these works are not always as sweet—nor as innocent—as one might imagine. When examined more closely, guests may find surprising elements."
The Burroughs Home is located at 2505 First Street in downtown Fort Myers. Parking is free across the street behind the Langford-Kingston Home at 2500 First Street.
Admission for this interactive program is $26. Seating is limited. Reservations are required and can be made by emailing Tera@BurroughsHome.com or calling (239) 337-9505.
The Uncommon Friends Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1993 and dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. Proceeds from tours help maintain the Burroughs Home & Gardens. For more information, visit https://uncommonfriends.org/
Uncommon Friends Foundation
***@burroughshome.com
