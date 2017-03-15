News By Tag
Under Canvas To Open Safari-Style Camp At Zion National Park
Luxurious Desert Glamping on 196-Acres (www.undercanvas.com)
Nestled beside majestic red rocks on 196-acres, the safari-inspired resort provides a rustic escape with easy access to everything that makes picturesque Zion famous. Steps away from the park entrance, the brands largest property to date will be home to more than sixty luxurious canvas tents giving adventurous vacationers the opportunity to sleep beneath the stars. "2017 marks many firsts for Under Canvas! We are ecstatic to open our second Utah camp and thrilled to bring the African safari experience to one of the most spectacular national parks," says co-founder Sarah Dusek.
Known as the "Birthplace of Canyoneering,"
Along with the newest addition to their glamping collection, for the first time Under Canvas will introduce upscale farm-to-table inspired dining on property. Focusing on locally sourced ingredients and native fare such as wild game and mushrooms, the rustic campfire driven menu is being designed around the experience. "We are catering to people who have come for an out of their minds camping adventure," says director of food services Hunter Durgan. "We are taking fine dining into the great outdoors and redefining what it is. If we can use food to create an overall sensory experience that matches the landscape, all of a sudden your experience is completely elevated."
Under Canvas Zion marks the fourth location with sister properties in Moab, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks.
Under Canvas Zion is located at 3955 North Kolob Road, Virgin, Utah 84779. For more information including trip at-a-glance itineraries or to make a reservation, visit www.undercanvas.com/
About UNDER CANVAS®
Under Canvas is a family of luxury tent companies co-founded by Jacob and Sarah Dusek in 2009. Born from a joint love affair with the African safari experience and a passion for design, the desire emerged to create an immersive outdoor escape that would serve as a unique bridge between travel and nature. The Under Canvas brand came to existence with the opening of Sage Safaris, an all-inclusive Montana wing shooting safari experience. Now creating boutique-tented hotels across North America, the luxury wood and canvas tents have continued a western expansion, traveling further and further from their Yellowstone home base.
Retaining the "can-do" Montana attitude, Under Canvas now offers fully customizable itineraries for travelers seeking active vacations while also servicing everything from high-end weddings to large corporate events. The team of adventurers willingly takes on any mission – even the impossible. If you can dream it, Under Canvas will help you create it. Under Canvas was selected as a "Best of the West" pick by Sunset and has been recognized as a standout in luxury adventure travel by Time, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler and Vogue. For more information, visit www.undercanvas.com (http://www.undercanvas.com)
