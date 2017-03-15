News By Tag
Wood Palace Kitchens to host cooking demo; Paula Rose featured chef at March 28th event
Attendees should come hungry to the fun evening, which will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Wood Palace Kitchens, Inc. showroom at 7 Mill Street in Middleboro.
The featured chef has promised to whip up a scrumptious menu that will include linguica cheese balls, green soup, antipasto squares, pound cake with mascarpone cheese and strawberries and a few surprises.
The fee to attend this very special demo is $25.
"Paula is one amazing cook and we're thrilled that she's bringing her talents to the WPK showroom," said Tim Holick, owner of Wood Palace Kitchens. "Come join us, bring your appetite and share in an evening of great food and conversation."
Space is limited so please register ASAP by contacting jzinni@woodpalacekitchens.com or call 508-947-1975.
About Wood Palace Kitchens
Wood Palace Kitchens (www.woodpalacekitchens.com) is a 38-year old company providing turn-key cabinetry solutions and representing five top-quality lines of cabinets and related products. Services include cabinetry, countertops and hardware. Wood Palace Kitchens works both with the residential or homeowner market and with a number of area contractors and builders. Installation work done by Wood Palace Kitchens carries a lifetime warranty.
Wood Palace Kitchens was founded in 1979 by Tim Holick, a former woodworking student and teacher, who began the business as a home-based operation that built customized cabinets for the local market. Over a number of years, he has transitioned Wood Palace Kitchens from a manufacturing concern to one that is a distributor, representing select manufacturers and providing turn-key services for customers, including design, installation and maintenance. Wood Palace Kitchens today has seven full-time employees, and a 5,000-square foot showroom in Middleboro. The company has a consistent, ongoing relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, providing a portion of each sale to that foundation. Wood Palace Kitchens hosts ongoing events at its showroom, located at 7 Mill Street, Middleboro, MA. To learn more about the company, upcoming events, or for a tour of the facility, please call (508) 947-1975 or check out their website.
