 
News By Tag
* MA kitchens
* MA kitchen remodeling
* MA kitchen cabinets
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Middleborough
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Wood Palace Kitchens to host cooking demo; Paula Rose featured chef at March 28th event

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
MA kitchens
MA kitchen remodeling
MA kitchen cabinets

Industry:
Home

Location:
Middleborough - Massachusetts - US

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Wood Palace Kitchens, a premier cabinetry distributor representing select manufacturers and providing turn-key services for customers will host a cooking demo on Tuesday, March 28th with long-time WPK friend and cook extraordinaire Paula Rose.

Attendees should come hungry to the fun evening, which will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Wood Palace Kitchens, Inc. showroom at 7 Mill Street in Middleboro.

The featured chef has promised to whip up a scrumptious menu that will include linguica cheese balls, green soup, antipasto squares, pound cake with mascarpone cheese and strawberries and a few surprises.

The fee to attend this very special demo is $25.

"Paula is one amazing cook and we're thrilled that she's bringing her talents to the WPK showroom," said Tim Holick, owner of Wood Palace Kitchens.  "Come join us, bring your appetite and share in an evening of great food and conversation."

Space is limited so please register ASAP by contacting jzinni@woodpalacekitchens.com or call 508-947-1975.

About Wood Palace Kitchens

Wood Palace Kitchens (www.woodpalacekitchens.com) is a 38-year old company providing turn-key cabinetry solutions and representing five top-quality lines of cabinets and related products. Services include cabinetry, countertops and hardware. Wood Palace Kitchens works both with the residential or homeowner market and with a number of area contractors and builders. Installation work done by Wood Palace Kitchens carries a lifetime warranty.

Wood Palace Kitchens was founded in 1979 by Tim Holick, a former woodworking student and teacher, who began the business as a home-based operation that built customized cabinets for the local market. Over a number of years, he has transitioned Wood Palace Kitchens from a manufacturing concern to one that is a distributor, representing select manufacturers and providing turn-key services for customers, including design, installation and maintenance. Wood Palace Kitchens today has seven full-time employees, and a 5,000-square foot showroom in Middleboro. The company has a consistent, ongoing relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, providing a portion of each sale to that foundation. Wood Palace Kitchens hosts ongoing events at its showroom, located at 7 Mill Street, Middleboro, MA. To learn more about the company, upcoming events, or for a tour of the facility, please call (508) 947-1975 or check out their website.
End
Source:Wood Palace Kitchens
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:MA kitchens, MA kitchen remodeling, MA kitchen cabinets
Industry:Home
Location:Middleborough - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share